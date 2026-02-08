VIDEO: Container Truck Driver Arrested For Performing Dangerous Stunt On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

A container truck driver was arrested on Sunday, February 8, after a video showing him performing dangerous stunts on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway went viral on social media. The incident reportedly took place on February 3 near Rigad village in Haryana’s Nuh district.

In the video shared by The Nalanda Index, the driver is seen speeding and swaying his container truck in a zigzag manner on the expressway, putting the lives of other motorists at serious risk. Though the video showed two truck drivers performing stunts, currently just one has been arrested.

After taking note of the viral clip, police traced the vehicle through its registration number and launched an investigation. The driver was identified as Sabir, a resident of Rajasthan's Alwar. Moreover, the container truck involved in the incident has also been seized.

Driver Apologises For His Mistake

After his arrest, Sabir apologised to the police and said, “I have never made such a mistake in my life, sir. This is the first time it has happened. I apologise for it,” as quoted by India TV report.

Meanwhile, in the recent traffic chaos which erupted on the Mumbai-Pune expressway, an FIR has been registered against the driver of a gas tanker. A case was registered against Ratan Singh Uday Narayan Singh (44), a resident of Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, at Khopoli police station in Raigad district on the charges of rash and dangerous driving, and endangering the life or personal safety of others. The tanker transporting highly flammable propylene gas overturned near the Adoshi tunnel in Raigad district around 5 PM on February 3. The vehicle was reportedly speeding when the driver lost control of the wheel on a slope.

(With inputs from PTI)

