14-Yr-Old Boy Hits Police Barricade With Thar, Performs Dangerous Stunts For Reel In Lucknow; Police Releases Father's Apology Video

A shocking video from Lucknow’s Gomtinagar Extension area has gone viral on social media, showing a 14-year-old boy performing a dangerous stunt with a Mahindra Thar. The incident reportedly took place on G-20 Road, where the teenager rammed his vehicle into a police barricade, knocking it down before pulling off a risky act that endangered public safety.

Reel made with gunda-themed song

According to reports, the youth deliberately recorded the entire incident to create a social media reel. The video features the song “Kaam Tumhare Saare Gunde Wale”, adding to concerns about the glorification of reckless and unlawful behavior. After breaking through the barricade, the boy opened the door of the moving Thar and stood on it, striking poses for the camera.

The vehicle was then seen moving towards Marine Drive, during which the teenager exited the moving car after covering a short distance. While the exact date of the incident has not been confirmed, the video’s circulation has sparked widespread outrage and concern.

Public Safety at Risk

The stunt not only caused damage to public property but also posed a serious risk to pedestrians, other motorists, and the youth himself. Police are reportedly examining the viral clip and may take action based on further investigation.

Father Expresses Shame, Issues Warning

Speaking to Lucknow Police, the boy’s father, Dhruv Narayan Shukla expressed deep regret over his son’s actions. “I am aware of my son’s act. I am ashamed of what he did and I will make sure nothing of this sort happens in the future,” he said. He also appealed to parents to closely monitor their children’s activities.

“Parents must keep an eye on their kids and ensure they don’t engage in such dangerous acts under their nose, as it can lead to serious injuries or accidents,” he added.

The incident once again highlights the growing trend of risky social media challenges and stunts among teenagers, raising urgent questions about supervision, road safety awareness, and responsible online behavior.