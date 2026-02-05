'Cute Girls Are Real': Deepak Chopra Responds After Name Appears In Jeffrey Epstein Case Documents

Indian-origin wellness guru and author Deepak Chopra has publicly denied any wrongdoing after his name surfaced in newly unsealed court documents connected to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation in the United States.

The records, released by the US Department of Justice, include archived email exchanges from more than a decade ago, showing repeated communication between Chopra and the late financier and convicted sex offender. Following the disclosures, Chopra addressed the controversy, distancing himself from any criminal or unethical conduct.

“No criminal or exploitative conduct”

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the 79-year-old author clarified his position, stating, “I want to be clear: I was never involved in, nor did I participate in, any criminal or exploitative activity.”

He added that any communication he had with Epstein was “limited and unrelated to abusive behaviour.” Expressing sympathy for victims, Chopra wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the suffering endured by survivors. I unequivocally condemn abuse and exploitation in all forms.”

Chopra also acknowledged that some of the emails now in circulation displayed “poor judgment in tone”, saying he regretted the language used and understood how it appeared troubling in light of Epstein’s crimes.

Emails spark online backlash

The released documents include several informal and, at times, explicit email exchanges. In some messages, Chopra and Epstein discussed women in casual language, including remarks that have drawn sharp criticism on social media.

One email shows Chopra referencing “cute girls,” while another exchange touches on philosophical ideas mixed with provocative humour. In yet another message, Chopra spoke about enjoying the company of “younger, intellectually sharp and self-aware women,” stating he liked to engage with them to “stimulate and inspire” their thinking.

These disclosures triggered intense online reactions, with critics questioning Chopra’s public image as a spiritual leader. One viral post mocked his teachings, remarking, “Karma is a b*h.”**

Chopra emphasises accountability and support for survivors

Responding to the backlash, Chopra reaffirmed his commitment to ethical conduct, stating that his focus remains on accountability, prevention, and initiatives that protect and empower survivors of abuse.

He reiterated that none of his interactions involved illegal or exploitative acts and said he supports ongoing efforts to bring justice to Epstein’s victims.

Who is Deepak Chopra?

Deepak Chopra is a globally recognised figure in alternative medicine, mindfulness, and holistic wellness. Trained as a medical doctor in India, he later moved to the United States, where he served as chief of staff at New England Memorial Hospital.

Rising to fame in the 1990s, Chopra became a leading voice in spirituality through bestselling books, television appearances, and public lectures. His interview on The Oprah Winfrey Show helped propel him into mainstream popularity, making him one of the most influential wellness authors worldwide.