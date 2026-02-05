Chinese Woman Forgets To Turn-Off Water Tap After Shower; What Happened Overnight Will Shock You

A simple oversight after a late-night shower turned into a dramatic frozen scene in Lanzhou, Gansu province, when a woman accidentally left her solar water heater tap running. With temperatures dropping to minus 8°C, water spilling from the rooftop tank froze rapidly, converting her residential community into what looked like a giant outdoor skating rink.

The bizarre incident quickly spread across social media, leaving viewers astonished.

“The skating rink was made by me”

The woman, identified as Wang, shared an apology video on January 16, taking responsibility for the mishap. In the clip, she said, “I took a shower last night and then forgot to turn off the water tap of my home's solar water heater. The water was flowing out of the tank for nine hours. The skating rink in our community you saw this morning was made by me. I am sorry. I made this mistake.”

Due to the freezing conditions, the water solidified across roads and walkways, creating dangerously slippery surfaces.

Father discovers frozen streets at dawn

The situation came to light when Wang’s father stepped out for his morning exercise around 6 am. Describing the moment, Wang said, “At about 6 am, my father found the road was covered with ice, with the water still flowing onto the road. At first, he thought the water came from someone else's home. Not long later, he discovered it was from our home.”

By then, thick layers of ice had already formed, posing risks to pedestrians.

Emergency cleanup begins

Realising the danger, Wang’s family moved quickly to limit the impact. Her mother bought all the salt available from nearby stores to melt the ice, while Wang and her father worked to clear the frozen road. Local property management staff also joined the cleanup operation. Thankfully, no injuries were reported, and the ice was gradually removed.

“The salt was sold out because of us”

In her apology, Wang also expressed regret for causing inconvenience to neighbours. “The salt was sold out because of us. So if you could not buy salt this morning, I would like to say sorry to you,” she said.

She added that her father was deeply upset by the incident, saying, “My father scolded me ferociously because he felt ashamed about my behaviour.”

Social media reacts

The unusual episode sparked laughter, sympathy, and caution online. While many admired Wang’s honesty, others pointed out how easily household mistakes can escalate during extreme winter weather. Safety experts also recommend extra care when using rooftop solar heaters in freezing temperatures to prevent leaks and pipe damage.