'Kya Hua Hai Aajkal Customer Ko?' Woman Books Porter To Throw Garbage; Delivery Partner Stunned - Video

A recent viral video from Lucknow has triggered intense debate on social media after a woman allegedly used a porter service to dispose of garbage. The incident has drawn criticism for promoting irresponsible behavior, misuse of delivery platforms, and environmental negligence.

What happened in the viral video?

Lucknow-based porter rider Karan Nishad shared a two-part video on social media that quickly gained massive attention. In the clip, he explains how a woman booked a parcel delivery through the Porter app. As per routine, Karan arrived at the pickup point, where the customer handed him a package, claiming the payment had already been made online.

However, the situation took a shocking turn when he reached the drop location, which turned out to be deserted. When Karan contacted the woman for delivery instructions, she reportedly told him, “You don’t need to deliver it to anyone. Just throw it away.”

Shocking use of a delivery service

Upon opening the parcel, Karan realized it contained nothing but garbage. In disbelief, he recorded himself disposing of the waste, commenting sarcastically on how delivery workers are being treated as trash disposal services. He later uploaded the video with the caption “Right use of the porter,” highlighting what he believed was the customer’s entitled behavior.

The clip rapidly went viral, crossing 8.1 million views, 2.5 lakh likes, and over 2,200 comments within 24 hours, sparking outrage across social media platforms.

Public backlash and environmental concerns

While many netizens criticised the customer’s misuse of the service, others questioned Karan’s decision to dump the waste on the roadside, calling it environmentally irresponsible. One user commented, "Bro you should’ve have thrown it in a proper bin or something!! Why would you throw it on the side or the road!! Please stop this!!" As the criticism intensified, Karan uploaded a second video acknowledging his mistake.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rider returns to clean up and apologises

In the follow-up video, Karan travels nearly seven kilometers back to the dumping spot to retrieve the garbage. Although he could not locate the waste, he publicly apologized for littering and promised to act more responsibly in the future.

“I made a mistake and realise now that I should have handled the situation better. I sincerely apologise and will make sure to keep my surroundings clean,” he wrote in his apology post.