Bengaluru Dog's LinkedIn Profile With Job Title & Big Personality Goes Viral - Read More

LinkedIn

LinkedIn is known for corporate updates, career milestones, and professional networking, but a cocker spaniel from Bengaluru is changing the game. Drogo, an adorable pet with floppy ears and expressive eyes, has unexpectedly gone viral on the platform, winning hearts with his humorous posts and unique digital presence.

Created by entrepreneur Shobhit Mohanty, founder of thePack.in, a pet care education platform and community, Drogo’s LinkedIn profile began as a light-hearted experiment. What started as a creative way to highlight pet-related work soon transformed into a refreshing break from the usual corporate content dominating timelines.

A profile that brings joy to professional timelines

Drogo’s profile instantly stands out. His cheerful photograph and playful captions replace traditional business jargon with warmth and humor. Instead of career achievements and performance metrics, the posts focus on daily moments, light-hearted observations, and the simple joys of pet companionship.

Users across LinkedIn have embraced the change, praising the account for injecting positivity into an otherwise formal space. The content serves as a reminder that even professional environments benefit from creativity, emotional connection, and a touch of fun.

Drogo’s life beyond linkedIn

Drogo is equally popular on Instagram, where Shobhit regularly shares glimpses into their daily life together. From playful antics to quiet moments of companionship, the spaniel’s lively personality shines through. In one viral post, Drogo is seen staring attentively at Shobhit’s laptop, humorously resembling a watchful manager overseeing office tasks.

These relatable moments have resonated with pet lovers across platforms, helping Drogo build a loyal and engaged digital following.

Reflecting a growing pet-friendly work culture

Drogo’s LinkedIn fame indirectly highlights a larger shift in workplace culture. Across India and globally, more companies are embracing pet-friendly policies, recognising the emotional and mental health benefits animals bring to work environments.

Research has consistently shown that pets help reduce stress, boost morale, and enhance workplace satisfaction. Many organisations now allow dogs in offices, offer pet-care benefits, and promote animal-inclusive policies, acknowledging that happier employees create healthier, more productive workplaces.