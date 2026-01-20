 Biker Performs Deadly Stunt Inches From Speeding Truck’s Tyres To Make Reels; Netizens Call It 'Pure Madness' | VIDEO
A viral video shows a biker performing a life-threatening stunt by riding inches from the rear dual tyres of a speeding truck, allegedly to create Instagram reels. The risky act sparked outrage online, with netizens slamming the rider’s reckless behaviour and warning that chasing social media fame could cost lives.

Aleesha Sam Updated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 04:49 PM IST
A biker’s dangerous stunt riding inches from a speeding truck’s rear tyres to film a reel has triggered widespread outrage online, | X/@iNikhilsaini

A disturbing video has surfaced on social media showing a biker riding at high speed on what appears to be a national highway, performing an extremely dangerous stunt to film content for Instagram reels.

The video, reportedly recorded by another motorist, shows a young man on a motorcycle putting himself dangerously close to the rear dual tyres of a speeding truck. The biker accelerates to match the truck’s speed and rides with his front wheel just a few inches away from the spinning tyres for several seconds.

High-Speed Risk on Open Highway

Throughout the video, the biker maintains the risky position, riding parallel to the truck at high speed. The stunt creates an extremely hazardous situation where a slight steering movement by the truck driver, sudden braking, a pothole or loss of balance could have resulted in instant death or catastrophic injuries.

Netizens Slam Reckless Behaviour

The video sparked strong reactions online, with users sharply condemning the biker’s actions.

One user wrote, “Clout isn’t worth a life. One reel can ruin many lives.”

Another commented in Hindi, “In logo ko seriously jail bhej dena chahiye.”

A third user added, “If only he had studied in school, he would’ve known Bernoulli’s Principle.”

Another wrote, 'These stunts are getting out of hand. Risking your life just for a few likes and views is pure madness.'

