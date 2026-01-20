Bulandshahr Bull Attack Video: Youth Critically Injured As Stray Bulls Attack Bikers In Khurja

The menace of stray bulls continues unabated in Uttar Pradesh, with a fresh incident reported from Khurja area of Bulandshahr district where bikers were attacked, leaving one youth critically injured. The victim has been admitted to a hospital, where his condition remains serious.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Monday near the ground of Jatiya Polytechnic College under the Khurja Kotwali police station area. Several videos of the attack have surfaced on social media and are rapidly going viral.

In one of the videos, stray bulls can be seen chasing youths riding a motorcycle. Another disturbing clip shows a man lying unconscious near a fallen bike, while a bull is seen trampling him with its legs. In the same footage, a local resident can be seen throwing stones in an attempt to drive the bulls away and rescue the youths.

The incident has sparked strong anger among local residents, who have accused the municipal authorities of negligence. Residents allege that the number of stray bulls in the city has been rising steadily, posing a serious threat to public safety and exposing the failure of the civic administration.

Reacting to the incident, Khurja Municipal Council Executive Officer Anwar Hussain said that a special drive against stray animals will be launched soon. He assured that all stray cattle will be caught and sent to gaushalas to prevent such incidents in the future.