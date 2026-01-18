 UP: Stray Bull Lifts Woman With Horns, Throws Her On Road In Shamli | Disturbing CCTV Surfaces
A shocking incident in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, went viral after a stray bull lifted a woman with its horns and threw her onto a busy road. CCTV footage shows the woman walking when the bull charges from behind, tossing her into the air. She sustained serious injuries, highlighting the ongoing problem of stray cattle in several UP districts and raising safety concerns.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 03:27 PM IST
A stray bull in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, lifted a woman with its horns and threw her onto the road, leaving her seriously injured. | X

Shamli: A shocking incident in Shamli district has gone viral on social media, showing a woman being lifted by a stray bull and thrown violently onto the road. The woman sustained serious injuries in the attack, which occurred on a busy street in a market area.

CCTV Footage Captures Violent Attack

The10-second CCTV video shows the woman walking alone when a large black bull charges from behind. Using its horns, the animal lifts her into the air before she crashes onto the street. Passersby flee in panic, highlighting the suddenness and severity of the attack.

TW: The video is quite disturbing and graphic. Watch with caution if you choose to view it.

Growing Concern Over Stray Cattle

Incidents involving stray bulls have been frequent in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in districts like Shamli, Amroha, and Sambhal. Many cases, often captured on CCTV, show women and elderly people injured by uncontrolled cattle.

According to media reports, local authorities have confirmed that the injured woman was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police have not yet provided details on further action against the stray bull, but investigations into the incident are underway.

