 Maharashtra Local Body Polls 2025: Voting Begins In 23 Municipal Councils & Nagar Panchayats Across State; Video
Polling began on Saturday for president and member posts in 23 municipal councils and nagar panchayats across Maharashtra, along with 143 vacant seats. Voting is underway from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm. Vote counting for all phases will be held on December 21, with major alliances Mahayuti and MVA, as well as friendly intra-alliance contests, in the fray.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 09:05 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Polling began for the posts of president and members in 23 municipal councils and nagar panchayats across Maharashtra, as well as for 143 vacant member posts in these local bodies on Saturday morning.

Voting began at 7:30 AM and will continue till 5:30 PM.

Counting of votes for all municipal councils and nagar panchayats, including those which went to polls on December 2, will take place on December 21, the State Election Commission said in a statement.

In the first phase, votes were cast for 263 municipal councils and nagar panchayats.

BMC Elections 2026: Civic Body Identifies 1.68 Lakh Duplicate Voters, Verification To Be Completed...
article-image
Maharashtra Mandates 'Disha' Framework For All Special Schools
article-image

Municipal presidents and members had been elected unopposed in many places.

Counting of votes at all concerned locations will begin at 10 am on December 21.

In some places, the ruling alliance partners, including the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP, are contesting against each other.

The poll battle became multi-dimensional with the BJP-led Mahayuti and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) locking horns, interspersed by "friendly fights" among the alliances.

