Navi Mumbai News: Love Affairs Emerge As Top Reason For Missing Children Cases, Police Data Shows

Navi Mumbai police highlight teenage relationships as the leading trigger behind children going missing in the city

Navi Mumbai, Feb 10: Love affairs have emerged as the leading cause behind children going missing in Navi Mumbai, with 125 out of 497 cases in 2025 linked to romantic relationships, police data shows. In comparison, 118 out of 450 missing children cases reported in 2024 were attributed to love affairs.

Overall numbers rise

Overall, 497 children were reported missing in 2025, an increase from 450 cases registered in 2024. Of the 2025 cases, 123 children had left home after being scolded by their parents, 119 had gone to relatives, 92 had gone out for outings without informing family members, and 63 had gone to friends. Two cases involved mentally challenged children, while one case was registered as an accidental death report (ADR).

2024 data comparison

In 2024, apart from the 118 cases linked to love affairs, 103 children had left home after parental scolding, 60 had gone to relatives, 69 had left for outings, and 69 had gone to friends. Nine cases involved mentally challenged children. No ADR case was recorded that year.

Recovery rate remains high

Police traced and brought back 95 per cent of the missing children in 2025, while the recovery rate stood at 98 per cent in 2024.

Police observations

A senior police officer said most cases involve teenagers acting impulsively. “Love affairs and fear of parental reaction are the most common triggers. However, with prompt action and coordinated efforts, most children are traced within a week's time,” the officer said.

Legal position clarified

As per a 2013 ruling of the Supreme Court, any missing case wherein a minor has eloped or even run away from home has to be registered as a ‘kidnapping’ case. “These cases are only technical kidnapping cases and no forceful kidnapping or human trafficking has been reported in Navi Mumbai,” Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe said.

