BMC elections 2026: Civic Body Identifies 1.68 Lakh Duplicate Voters, Verification To Be Completed By December 27

Mumbai, Dec 19: The BMC has completed the verification of 11,01,505 duplicate voter entries. Of these, 1.68 lakh voters, around 15%, were found to be duplicated within the same ward or across multiple wards. Out of these, 24,721 voters have submitted Form ‘A’, clearly indicating the ward in which they wish to remain registered as voters.

The civic body will complete the verification of the remaining duplicate voters by December 27 and ensure that each voter is registered in only one ward.

Drive Launched Ahead Of BMC Elections 2026

Ahead of the BMC elections in 2026, the BMC has initiated the verification of duplicate voter entries. After field verification and outreach through a software-based system, 1,68,357 entries have been confirmed as actual duplicates.

So far, the civic team has visited 53,800 homes over the past few days to verify these duplicates. Of these, approximately 89,000 voters were found to be duplicated within the same ward, while nearly 79,000 voters were registered across different wards.

Over Half Of Duplicate Voters Verified So Far

“Verification of nearly 57% of the total duplicate voters has already been completed. The remaining verification is expected to be completed within the next few days, after which the final voter list will be handed over to political parties,” said a senior civic official.

Ward-wise data shows that L Ward (Kurla) recorded the highest number of duplicate voters at 16,532, followed by K West (Andheri West) with 12,010, and R South (Kandivali) with 11,618 duplicate entries.

Affidavit Required For Unreachable Voters

“These voters have been marked with a double star in the electoral rolls and asked to specify the polling booth where they intend to vote. Those who could not be contacted will be required to submit an affidavit at the polling station declaring that they have not voted elsewhere,” he added.

No Home Voting For Senior Citizens In Civic Polls

Meanwhile, unlike Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, senior citizens and persons with disabilities will not be able to vote from home in the BMC elections.

According to the rules of the State Election Commission, there is no provision for postal or home-based voting in these elections. Therefore, all voters will have to visit their designated polling stations to exercise their right to vote.

Postal Ballots For Election Staff

In Mumbai, around 63,000 employees from the BMC and other departments are engaged in election-related work. In addition, staff from the police department will also be deployed for election duties. All these employees will be able to exercise their voting rights through postal ballots, said an official.

