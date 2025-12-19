 Mumbai Crime: DRI Arrests Key Woman In ₹47.37 Crore Cocaine Smuggling Syndicate, 4.7 Kg Drugs Seized At CSMI Airport
Mumbai Crime: DRI Arrests Key Woman In ₹47.37 Crore Cocaine Smuggling Syndicate, 4.7 Kg Drugs Seized At CSMI Airport

The DRI has arrested a key woman accused of operating and financing an international cocaine smuggling syndicate after seizing 4.7 kg of cocaine worth Rs 47.37 crore at Mumbai airport. The accused has been remanded to DRI custody as investigations continue.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 11:26 PM IST
article-image
DRI officials arrest a key woman accused in an international cocaine smuggling racket at Mumbai airport | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 19: Officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Thursday arrested a key female member of a syndicate who, along with other accomplices, operated, financed and conspired in the illicit trafficking of 4,737 grams of cocaine valued at Rs 47.37 crore in Mumbai, and who has admitted her role in the international drug smuggling syndicate.

Intelligence Input Leads To Airport Interception

According to the DRI, intelligence was received that a Mumbra-based woman arriving at CSMI Airport from Colombo on October 30 might be carrying a narcotic substance concealed in her luggage. Acting on the intelligence, DRI officers intercepted her, and during the search of her baggage, noticed nine sealed coffee packets.

Cocaine Concealed In Coffee Packets

Upon suspicion, the coffee packets were examined. All the recovered packets were found to contain a white powdery substance, which tested positive for cocaine.

Based on further intelligence, it was gathered that the drugs were to be delivered at CSMI Airport. Accordingly, a person who had arrived at the airport to receive the consignment was also apprehended.

Accused Admits To Repeated Smuggling Attempts

In her statement, the accused claimed that since she had successfully smuggled drugs on previous occasions, she was confident that she would be able to hoodwink Customs authorities this time as well. She also stated that she was receiving a handsome amount of quick and easy money in return, agency sources said.

Four More Accused Linked To Syndicate Apprehended

During the probe, agency officials apprehended four more persons linked to the syndicate. “During further investigation, officers of DRI intercepted Nasreen Abdul Kadar, a Mahim resident, on Thursday, and in her statement she admitted to being the key person in the case. She stated that she, along with other accomplices, operated, financed and conspired in the illicit trafficking of 4,737 grams of cocaine in Mumbai, and admitted her role in the international drug smuggling syndicate. As the investigation is at a very preliminary stage, efforts are being made to identify and apprehend the mastermind and other key associates of the accused,” a DRI official said.

Also Watch:

Accused Remanded To DRI Custody

Advocate Ashish Singh represented Nasreen in court, after which she was remanded to two days of DRI custody.

