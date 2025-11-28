DRI Arrests 2 Chennai Men With ₹7.40 Crore Smuggled Gold Hidden In Undergarments Near Mumbai Central Railway Station

DRI officers seized 16 egg-shaped capsules of smuggled gold worth Rs 7.40 crore from two accused intercepted near Mumbai Central railway station | Representational Image

Mumbai, Nov 27: Officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Thursday arrested two persons allegedly involved in gold smuggling. The agency officials have seized gold worth Rs 7.40 crore from the duo.

Arrested Accused Identified; Defence Claims Recovery Not Linked to Them

Those arrested have been identified as Chennai residents Mohamed Abuthahir (25) and Kalandar Azzarudeen (25). “The prosecution’s claim is speculative. The recovery shown cannot be attributed to my clients, yet they have been unfairly drawn into the case. They have been sent to judicial custody by court,” said advocate Arun Gupta, who represented the arrested persons.

DRI Acts on Intelligence; Duo Intercepted Near Mumbai Central

According to the DRI sources, specific intelligence was received on Wednesday that the two persons, Mohamed Abuthahir and Kalandar Azzarudeen, were involved in gold smuggling and were going to deliver a consignment of smuggled gold to other members of the gold-smuggling syndicate near Mumbai Central Railway Station, Mumbai.

Gold Concealed in Undergarments; 16 Capsules Seized

Based on the said intelligence, DRI officers set vigil in the area and intercepted the duo, who admitted to carrying the smuggled gold in their undergarments. A total of 16 egg-shaped capsules were recovered from both individuals collectively, weighing 5,685 grams and provisionally valued at Rs 7.40 crore. They both agreed that they had smuggled gold dust in wax form through CSMI Airport, Mumbai.

Accused Admit Smuggling; No Legal Import Documents Produced

“The two were not able to produce any legal documents showing legal importation or possession in respect of 16 egg-shaped capsules of gold dust in wax form. They admitted that the said gold had been smuggled without being declared to the Customs.

They also said they are part of the same gold-smuggling syndicate with roles specified for each member. In addition, they admitted the gold was intended to be smuggled into India. They were then placed under arrest on Thursday,” said an agency source.

DRI Says Deep-Rooted Conspiracy Involving Larger Syndicate

“The investigation conducted so far indicates a deep-rooted conspiracy to defraud the Government and to harm the economic balance and security of India. More evidence needs to be gathered, investigated, and corroborated. The present case involves continued acts of smuggling in an organised manner by the syndicate and may involve foreign nationals. The involvement of other key members such as hawala operators, buyers of smuggled gold, and other unknown members associated with the syndicate needs to be investigated,” the source added.

Gold Intended for Sale Within India

As per the DRI, the gold smuggled by the syndicate was further to be sold to various other people, and those persons are also part of this syndicate.

