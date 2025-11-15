Mumbai Crime: DRI Seizes 1.7 kg Cocaine Worth ₹17.18 Crore From Tanzanian Passenger At CSMIA

DRI Mumbai seizes 1718 grams of cocaine worth ₹17.18 crore from a Tanzanian passenger at CSMIA | File Photo

Mumbai: In a meticulously planned targeted operation against narcotics trafficking, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai Zonal Unit, seized 1718 grams of Cocaine valued at approximately Rs 17.18 crore in the illicit market from one female Tanzanian passenger arriving from Entebbe (Uganda) at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

Passenger Intercepted After Specific Intel Input

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted the passenger upon her arrival. Detailed examination of her baggage led to the recovery of 2 food packets containing white powder, 1 plastic container containing white powder and 1 pouch was found containing pellets containing white powdery substance.

Officers also recovered two capsules that had been ingested by the passenger. Testing of the recovered substances, using NDPS field test kit, showed positive results for Cocaine.

Cocaine Seized Under NDPS Act; Passenger Arrested

The contraband was seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS), and the passenger was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

DRI Reaffirms Commitment to Nasha Mukt Bharat

"The DRI remains steadfast in its resolve to build a Nasha Mukt Bharat, relentlessly intercepting narcotics, dismantling international trafficking syndicates, and safeguarding the citizens, especially the youth, from the scourge of narcotics," said a DRI official.

