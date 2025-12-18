BMC Elections 2026: 'BJP To Release Its Manifesto In January First Week,' Mumbai President Ameet Satam Confirms

The BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena however will contest the 227-seat BMC elections as Mahayuti alliance. The Ajit Pawar-led NCP has expressed confidence that it is ready for a solo fight. | X @AmeetSatam

Mumbai: The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) will release its manifesto for the BMC elections in the first week of January 2026, the party's city President MLA Ameet Satam said. However, it is not yet finalised if the party will release a joint manifesto with the Shiv Sena. Voting for the much-anticipated BMC polls will be held on January 15.

Alliance Plans and Party Stand

"The manifesto will be released in first week of January. It will include all expectations from citizens ranked in 'Awaaz Mumbaikarancha' survey. It will be decided in couse of time if the BJP-Shiv Sena will have a joint manifesto," Satam said speaking with the FPJ on Thursday.

The BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena however will contest the 227-seat BMC elections as Mahayuti alliance. The Ajit Pawar-led NCP has expressed confidence that it is ready for a solo fight.

"The manifesto for BMC elections is expected to be ready next week. BJP's manifesto will focus on 'development and security'. It is likely that BJP and Shiv Sena have a seperate manifesto," said a senior BJP leader and a sitting MLA.

Key Thrusts of the BJP Manifesto

Based on its extensive citywide survey, Aawaaz Mumbaikarancha, where a Google form was created on what the citizens of Mumbai expect from the next civic administration, over 60% of respondents ranked bad roads as Mumbai’s biggest problem. Total 2,65,738 citizens had participated in the survey, the BJP said earlier this month.

The party office bearers had said the survey gave the party a clear blueprint of what Mumbaikars expect from their representatives, with special emphasis on roads, civic infrastructure, and transparency.

Some of the pointers which will form thrust of BJP manifesto include: Timely completion of all ongoing road works, with utility corridors/ducts, rehabilitation of eligible hawkers in designated hawking zones, comprehensive plan to address air pollution, expanding city's parking capacity, Gen Z internship program to involve youth in public policy formulation, department of culture within the BMC to promote Mumbai’s art, culture, and heritage; timely completion of ongoing sewage treatment plant projects, push for a separate DCR for koliwadas and gaothans, establishment of dedication tourism department and Marathi Bhasha Vibhag, among others.

Meanwhile, the discussions on seat distribution within the Mahayuti is underway. The BJP has expressed to contest on 150 seats and Shiv Sena on 70 seats, reports say, adding that there are around 77 seats in Mumbai where the party seat allocation is yet to be decided.

