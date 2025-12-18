Western Railway Announces 30-Day Traffic Block On Borivali–Kandivali Section From December 20 | Representational image

Western Railway has issued a traffic work order for the Borivali–Kandivali section in view of the ongoing construction of the 6th railway line. A continuous traffic block of 30 days will be undertaken from December 20, 2025, to facilitate the infrastructure work.

During the block period, several train services will be affected. According to railway officials, a number of trains will be rescheduled, regulated, short-terminated, short-originated, or cancelled, while some services will skip their scheduled halt at Borivali station.

As per details shared by the railways, eight up trains and 10 down trains will be rescheduled. Additionally, 112 up trains and nine down trains will be regulated during the period. One train will be cancelled, while two down trains will be short-originated at intermediate stations.

Read Also Local Cuisine To Be Served On Vande Bharat Trains As Railways Targets Cultural Experience Boost And...

Western Railway has advised passengers to check the latest train running see before commencing their journey and plan accordingly. The railway administration has expressed regret for the inconvenience caused and said the temporary disruptions are necessary to enhance capacity and improve suburban rail operations in the long term.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/