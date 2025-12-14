Local Cuisine To Be Served On Vande Bharat Trains As Railways Targets Cultural Experience Boost And IRCTC Ticketing Reforms

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw | Photo: PTI

Mumbai: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday directed officials to introduce region-specific local cuisine on board Vande Bharat trains, a move aimed at enriching the passenger experience by showcasing the culinary diversity of the regions the trains pass through.

Minister reviews passenger services at Rail Bhawan

During a review meeting at Rail Bhawan, the minister said offering local food would not only improve on-board services but also help passengers connect with the cultural identity of different parts of the country. He instructed railway officials to begin implementing the initiative on Vande Bharat services and to progressively extend it to all long-distance trains in the coming phases.

Officials said the plan is part of a broader effort by Indian Railways to modernise passenger amenities and make train journeys more comfortable and culturally immersive. The introduction of regional cuisine is expected to be rolled out in a phased manner, with menus curated to reflect local tastes and preferences along each route.

"The move aligns with Indian Railways’ focus on enhancing service quality on premium and long-distance trains, while also promoting regional food traditions across the national rail network" said an official.

Move aligns with Railways’ service quality upgrade drive

The review also focused on the ongoing crackdown on fake user accounts on the IRCTC ticketing platform, which officials said is beginning to show tangible results. Following the implementation of stricter identity verification systems and advanced detection mechanisms, the creation of new IRCTC user IDs has dropped sharply to around 5,000 per day, compared with nearly one lakh daily registrations prior to the reforms.

According to officials, the measures have already led to the deactivation of 3.03 crore fake accounts, while another 2.70 crore user IDs have been temporarily suspended or identified for suspension due to suspicious activity.

New IRCTC registrations drop sharply after reforms

Both ministers emphasised the need to further strengthen the ticketing ecosystem to ensure fair and easy access for genuine passengers. Officials were directed to continue refining the system so that ticket bookings are carried out only through verified and authentic user accounts, curbing misuse and improving availability for regular travellers.

The twin initiatives—enhancing onboard services and cleaning up digital ticketing—are part of Indian Railways’ broader push to modernise passenger experience and improve transparency across its operations.

