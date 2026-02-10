Navi Mumbai: Seawoods Sector 48 Creche Remains Closed For Eight Years; Legal Notice Served To Social Development Department

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation | X

The prolonged closure of a crèche approved by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) in Seawoods Sector 48 has once again brought the administration’s alleged inaction, poor planning and possible misuse of public funds into focus.

Legal Notice Served to Deputy Commissioner

Former corporator Vishal Rajan Dolas has issued a legal notice to the Deputy Commissioner of the Social Development Department, seeking immediate action in the matter.

The NMMC General Body had approved the establishment of the crèche in 2018 to support working parents. Accordingly, a dedicated crèche building was constructed in 2021 in Seawoods Sector 48. Significant public funds running into lakhs of rupees were spent on construction, interiors, painting, CCTV systems and other facilities. However, despite nearly eight years since the project’s approval, the crèche has not been made operational.

Notice Alleges Constitutional Violations

In the legal notice, Dolas has alleged that the failure to start the crèche amounts to a violation of Articles 14, 21, 38 and 39 of the Indian Constitution, as well as the civic responsibilities entrusted to municipal corporations under Article 243(W). The notice states that the absence of essential childcare facilities adversely affects the right to livelihood of working parents and the welfare of children.

The notice further alleges that the municipal administration has taken a stand that running a crèche is not mandatory but discretionary. According to Dolas, this position contradicts the original General Body resolution and raises serious questions about the utilisation and accountability of public funds.

Demands for Opening and Accountability

The notice also questions why a separate building was constructed and equipped if there was no intention to operationalise the crèche, and on what basis expenditure continued while the facility remained unused for years, without any public explanation.

The issue has triggered strong resentment among working parents in the Seawoods area, with growing criticism of the civic body’s inaction. Through the notice, Dolas has demanded that the crèche be made operational immediately, details of all expenditure incurred so far be made public, and responsibility be fixed on officials accountable for the alleged wastage of public funds.

He has also warned that if a satisfactory reply is not received within 15 days, he will initiate appropriate civil and criminal proceedings, including filing a petition in the High Court.

