Algal Cleanup Begins At DPS Flamingo Lake, But Environmentalists Warn Without Tidal Flow, Crisis Will Persist

The Maharashtra Mangrove Cell on Tuesday began removing excessive algal growth from DPS Flamingo Lake, offering temporary relief to a wetland that has shown signs of ecological distress in recent weeks. However, environmentalists have warned that the cleanup alone may not resolve the crisis unless the lake’s main tidal channel at the southern end is restored.

Stagnation Blamed on Blocked Tidal Inlet

According to conservationists, the primary tidal inlet—allegedly buried under an access road leading to the water transport passenger terminal—has severely restricted natural tidal flow. The lack of regular tidal exchange is being blamed for stagnant water conditions and recurring algal blooms, which have reduced open water areas and degraded habitat quality for waterbirds.

Experts Warn of Short-Term Fix

DPS Flamingo Lake functions as a satellite wetland of the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary, providing crucial feeding and resting grounds that allow flamingos to disperse across the region. Environmentalists stress that the health of such satellite wetlands is vital to sustaining flamingo populations and maintaining coastal ecological balance.

Welcoming the cleanup while cautioning against short-term measures, B N Kumar, Director of NatConnect Foundation, said cosmetic removal of algae would have limited impact without restoring natural hydrology. He noted that flamingos are highly sensitive to changes in water quality and tidal flushing, and tend to abandon wetlands once ecological thresholds are crossed. Kumar added that a small number of flamingos visited the area earlier this season but soon moved away due to unsuitable conditions.

Environmental groups have expressed concern that dense algal mats, linked to poor tidal exchange, have lowered dissolved oxygen levels and altered water chemistry, making the lake hostile to waterbirds. They have cited global studies warning of flamingo mortality and habitat abandonment in algal-dominated wetlands.

Rekha Shankhala of the Save Flamingos and Mangroves Forum criticised planning authorities, particularly CIDCO, alleging denial over the burial of the lake’s main tidal channel. Blocking this channel, she said, has allowed nutrients to accumulate, fuelling unchecked algal growth. Environmentalists have demanded that all closed intertidal water inlets feeding the lake be reopened to ensure regular tidal flushing.

Memories of Last Year’s Flamingo Deaths

The issue has revived memories of last year’s flamingo deaths in and around the lake, which triggered public protests and led to DPS Flamingo Lake being declared a Conservation Reserve, though a formal government resolution is still awaited. Activists warn that conservation status without active ecological management will remain symbolic.

Highlighting the broader impact, Sandeep Sareen of the Navi Mumbai Environment Preservation Society said the degradation of satellite wetlands weakens the entire flamingo habitat network, even if core sanctuaries remain protected. Environmentalists also pointed to the declining condition of other wetlands in Uran and Nerul due to urbanisation, altered hydrology and dumping.

Degradation Threatens Wider Habitat Network

Calling the prolonged absence of flamingos a warning sign, Jyoti Nadkarni of the Kharghar Hill and Wetlands Forum said flamingos play a key role in maintaining wetland biodiversity. Wildlife photographer Satish Dabral echoed the concern, saying the empty wetlands reflect the growing ecological stress in the region.

While green groups remain cautiously optimistic about the ongoing cleanup, they insist that long-term recovery depends on restoring tidal connectivity, ensuring sustained maintenance and placing DPS Flamingo Lake under professional ecological management by the Maharashtra Forest Department. With the migration season still underway, environmentalists say the coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether the lake can once again support its iconic flamingo population.

