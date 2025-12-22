Viral Video: Puducherry Student Performs Bharatanatyam 20ft Underwater; Shocks Netizens

Puducherry student performs Bharatanatyam 20ft underwater | Image credit: Tell My Story

A thrilling underwater dance performance by a young student from Puducherry has resurfaced online, once again capturing the imagination of social media users. Though the video was originally shot around seven months ago, it is now going viral, with viewers applauding its classical art, courage, and environmental advocacy.

The video, originally posted by Tell My Story on YouTube, featured Thaaragai, a student dancer, performing Bharatanatyam nearly 20 feet underwater. Submerged in the deep blue waters, she transforms the ancient classical dance form into a striking visual narrative about ocean pollution and the growing threat of plastic waste.

Check it out below:

According to Tell My Story, the original video was filmed in the Bay of Bengal near Rameswaram on International Dance Day. Thaaragai performed alongside her cousin Aswin, with the duo initially presenting an energetic Kutthu performance underwater. Despite the absence of music beneath the surface, they danced in perfect rhythm.

Watch the full video below:

Later, Thaaragai took centre stage with a solo Bharatanatyam act, dressed in traditional attire. The duo, hailing from a coastal region with a strong fishing community, aimed to inspire young people to embrace dance while also drawing attention to plastic pollution in oceans.

The performance urges viewers to reflect on how oceans are often treated as dumping grounds rather than living, breathing ecosystems. Social media users have widely praised the performance, calling it “commendable,” “a proud moment,” and “a beautiful gesture with a powerful message."