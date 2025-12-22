Christmas 2025: Everything To Know About Bandra's Damian And Its Iconic Christmas Display

Christmas 2025 | Instagram/ damianco.in

Christmas season is here and the streets are abuzz with the festive spirit. Talking about the Christmas celebration in Mumbai, Bandra is the most best place to experience this festivals spirit. We are talking about the majestic Christmas display at the Damian store. Damian store is an iconic, long-standing premium furniture and interior design film known for its non-commercial, magically appearing Christmas window displays that are a huge local attraction, located on Hill Road.

Christmas in Bandra

With Christmas approaching, Bandra is already adorned for the celebrations. With the festival only two weeks away, the neighborhood is featuring carol nights, Christmas bazaars, live orchestras, and tree-lighting celebrations, along with festive displays. Storefronts and residences are radiating Christmas hues, as church congregations arrange a busy holiday schedule

Damian display

Damian display which is known for its beautiful, unique Christmas displays, changes the theme of the Christmas annually, and comes up with the unique theme each year. However, one thing remain same every year and that the elegance and thousands of tourist coming to get a glimpse of it. Damian in Bandra also takes up large-scale interior designing projects which is known for unique design projects all year.

Damian Christmas display in 2025

The decorations create a fascinating, automated display window (often featuring fairy tales or winter scenes) that attracts visitors from across the city. The displays narrate Christmas tales, featuring life-size figures in nativity scenes, kids playing in snow, singing carols, and Santa's joyful adventure with Reindeer.

The windows are adorned with dynamic elements and sparkling fairy lights, creating a celestial, enchanting atmosphere. The designs are conceptualised and executed in-house by the owner, Mr. Frederick Pereira, featuring themes of delight, amazement, and traditional Christmas spirit. The display also shows the Lamb of God, Mother Mary, an angel, many white ships, and Saint Joseph watching the infant Lord Jesus, playing and smiling, surrounded by sheep.