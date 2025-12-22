 Christmas 2025: Everything To Know About Bandra's Damian And Its Iconic Christmas Display
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleChristmas 2025: Everything To Know About Bandra's Damian And Its Iconic Christmas Display

Christmas 2025: Everything To Know About Bandra's Damian And Its Iconic Christmas Display

As the city awaits Christmas, Bandra is already decked up for the festivities. With the festival just a fortnight away, the suburb is hosting carol nights, Christmas (markets) bazaars, live orchestras, and tree-lighting events, Christmas displays.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 02:37 PM IST
article-image
Christmas 2025 | Instagram/ damianco.in

Christmas season is here and the streets are abuzz with the festive spirit. Talking about the Christmas celebration in Mumbai, Bandra is the most best place to experience this festivals spirit. We are talking about the majestic Christmas display at the Damian store. Damian store is an iconic, long-standing premium furniture and interior design film known for its non-commercial, magically appearing Christmas window displays that are a huge local attraction, located on Hill Road.

Christmas in Bandra

With Christmas approaching, Bandra is already adorned for the celebrations. With the festival only two weeks away, the neighborhood is featuring carol nights, Christmas bazaars, live orchestras, and tree-lighting celebrations, along with festive displays. Storefronts and residences are radiating Christmas hues, as church congregations arrange a busy holiday schedule

Damian display

FPJ Shorts
Foxconn Hires 30,000 New Employees At New Women-Led India iPhone Facility, Average Monthly Salary At ₹18,000
Foxconn Hires 30,000 New Employees At New Women-Led India iPhone Facility, Average Monthly Salary At ₹18,000
Elon Musk Nears Historic Milestone, Tesla Pay Ruling Pushes Net Worth Close To $750 Billion
Elon Musk Nears Historic Milestone, Tesla Pay Ruling Pushes Net Worth Close To $750 Billion
Navi Mumbai: Court Sentences Man To 10 Years Rigorous Imprisonment For Posing As Cop, Raping Woman In Turbhe
Navi Mumbai: Court Sentences Man To 10 Years Rigorous Imprisonment For Posing As Cop, Raping Woman In Turbhe
'Electronics Sector Is Creating Large-Scale Blue-Collar Jobs For Women In India': IT Minister
'Electronics Sector Is Creating Large-Scale Blue-Collar Jobs For Women In India': IT Minister

Damian display which is known for its beautiful, unique Christmas displays, changes the theme of the Christmas annually, and comes up with the unique theme each year. However, one thing remain same every year and that the elegance and thousands of tourist coming to get a glimpse of it. Damian in Bandra also takes up large-scale interior designing projects which is known for unique design projects all year.

Damian Christmas display in 2025

The decorations create a fascinating, automated display window (often featuring fairy tales or winter scenes) that attracts visitors from across the city. The displays narrate Christmas tales, featuring life-size figures in nativity scenes, kids playing in snow, singing carols, and Santa's joyful adventure with Reindeer.

Read Also
Why Markets Sparkled Before Christmas? Key Triggers Behind The Sensex–Nifty Rally
article-image

The windows are adorned with dynamic elements and sparkling fairy lights, creating a celestial, enchanting atmosphere. The designs are conceptualised and executed in-house by the owner, Mr. Frederick Pereira, featuring themes of delight, amazement, and traditional Christmas spirit. The display also shows the Lamb of God, Mother Mary, an angel, many white ships, and Saint Joseph watching the infant Lord Jesus, playing and smiling, surrounded by sheep.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Christmas 2025: Everything To Know About Bandra's Damian And Its Iconic Christmas Display

Christmas 2025: Everything To Know About Bandra's Damian And Its Iconic Christmas Display

'So Masculine': Smriti Mandhana Bodyshamed For Broad Shoulder & Athletic Figure, Netizens Call Her...

'So Masculine': Smriti Mandhana Bodyshamed For Broad Shoulder & Athletic Figure, Netizens Call Her...

India's Oldest Pride Parade, Kolkata Rainbow Pride Walk 2025 Turns Streets Into A Powerful Space Of...

India's Oldest Pride Parade, Kolkata Rainbow Pride Walk 2025 Turns Streets Into A Powerful Space Of...

Viral Video: Puducherry Student Performs Bharatanatyam 20ft Underwater; Shocks Netizens

Viral Video: Puducherry Student Performs Bharatanatyam 20ft Underwater; Shocks Netizens

Ursid Meteor Shower Peaks Tonight: Everything You Need To Know About 2025’s Final Sky Watching...

Ursid Meteor Shower Peaks Tonight: Everything You Need To Know About 2025’s Final Sky Watching...