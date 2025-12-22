Maharashtra Civic Polls Results: At 77, Janabai Randhe Scripts Inspiring Win In Nashirabad; Video Shows Emotional Victory Celebration

Maharashtra Civic Polls Results |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra civic poll results have thrown up many surprising political outcomes, but the victory of 77-year-old Janabai Bhagwan Randhe in the Nashirabad municipal council in Jalgaon district has emerged as one of the most inspiring stories of this election. At an age when most people retreat from public life, Randhe’s success has sent out a powerful message that determination, credibility and public trust matter more than age in democracy.

Janabai Randhe was elected as a municipal councillor in the Nashirabad Nagar Parishad elections on Sunday, becoming one of the oldest newly elected representatives in the state. Her victory has been widely hailed by residents and political observers alike as a triumph of perseverance and grassroots connect. As soon as the results were announced, celebrations broke out among her supporters, who gathered in large numbers to felicitate her.

The emotional moment unfolded when Randhe arrived at the municipal council premises after the counting process. Overwhelmed by the response she received, she broke down in tears while embracing party workers, well-wishers and family members. Her eyes welled up as she thanked voters for placing their faith in her at this stage of her life.

Many present at the venue were also moved by the sight, describing it as a rare and heartfelt moment in contemporary politics. A video shared on YouTube by Marathi news portal, SaamTV, captures emotional scenes at the counting station.

Supporters said Randhe’s victory was not just political, but deeply personal. For them, it symbolised years of quiet service, honesty and connection with the people of Nashirabad. Locals reportedly pointed out that her campaign relied more on personal interaction and trust than on high-profile political rhetoric. Voters across age groups reportedly rallied behind her, seeing her as a figure of reliability and moral strength.

Janabai Randhe’s win also highlighted the inclusive nature of local self-government elections, where individuals with strong grassroots credibility can still succeed regardless of age. Her election has sparked conversations across Maharashtra about greater participation of senior citizens, especially women, in public life and decision-making roles.

