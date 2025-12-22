 Maharashtra Civic Polls Results: Meet Siddhi Vastre, 22-Year-Old Becomes State’s Youngest Municipal President As Shinde Sena Stuns BJP In Solapur’s Mohol
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Civic Polls Results: Meet Siddhi Vastre, 22-Year-Old Becomes State’s Youngest Municipal President As Shinde Sena Stuns BJP In Solapur’s Mohol

Maharashtra Civic Polls Results: Meet Siddhi Vastre, 22-Year-Old Becomes State’s Youngest Municipal President As Shinde Sena Stuns BJP In Solapur’s Mohol

In a major political shift, Shiv Sena's Siddhi Vastre, 22, won the Mohol Municipal Council presidency, defeating BJP's Sheetal Kshirsagar by 170 votes. This victory challenges BJP's stronghold in Solapur and boosts Shiv Sena's morale ahead of elections, reports indicate. Siddhi has completed her Bachelor of Commerce degree and is currently pursuing an M.Com at Garad College.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 09:29 AM IST
article-image

Solapur district’s political landscape has witnessed a major upheaval with a surprise result in the Mohol Municipal Council elections, where the Shiv Sena, led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, delivered a major setback to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In a closely watched contest, Shiv Sena candidate Siddhi Vastre defeated BJP nominee Sheetal Kshirsagar to win the post of municipal president, marking a symbolic and strategic victory for the party in a BJP-dominated region.

The win is particularly notable as Siddhi Vastre is just 22 years old, making her the youngest municipal president in Maharashtra. Her victory has drawn statewide attention, not only for her age but also for the political implications of the result. Mohol has long been considered a BJP stronghold, with former MLA Rajan Patil enjoying considerable influence in the region. The defeat has therefore emerged as a serious challenge to the BJP’s local leadership.

Read Also
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Dominates Palghar Civic Polls, Wins Key Municipal...
article-image

According to official results, Siddhi Vastre won the mayoral contest by a margin of 170 votes, triggering visible unease within BJP circles in Solapur district. The outcome has simultaneously boosted the morale and confidence of the Shiv Sena ahead of the upcoming elections. In the 20-member Mohol Municipal Council, the Shiv Sena secured nine seats, establishing itself as the single largest political force and asserting its dominance in the civic body.

Who Is Siddhi Vastre?

FPJ Shorts
Bombay High Court Denies Interim Relief To House Of Mandarin In 'HOM' Trademark Dispute
Bombay High Court Denies Interim Relief To House Of Mandarin In 'HOM' Trademark Dispute
'Aap England Ko Puch Hi Sakte Ho': Rohit Sharma Takes Cheeky Dig At England Amid Ashes Struggles In Australia; VIDEO
'Aap England Ko Puch Hi Sakte Ho': Rohit Sharma Takes Cheeky Dig At England Amid Ashes Struggles In Australia; VIDEO
James Ransone Dies At 46 By Suicide In Los Angeles, Wife Jamie McPhee's Recent Post On Mental Illness Goes Viral After His Death
James Ransone Dies At 46 By Suicide In Los Angeles, Wife Jamie McPhee's Recent Post On Mental Illness Goes Viral After His Death
'Every Application Is Treated As A National Security Matter': India Flags US Student Visa Delays Amid Stricter Screening
'Every Application Is Treated As A National Security Matter': India Flags US Student Visa Delays Amid Stricter Screening

Siddhi Vastre hails from a middle-class family in Mohol with a strong political legacy. Her grandfather, the late Vishwanath Shivraj Vastre, was a respected figure in the town and served as the sarpanch of the Mohol gram panchayat around three decades ago, as reported by ESakal. He was also associated with the Congress ideology and had been elected as a gram panchayat member multiple times. Siddhi is the daughter of Raju Vastre, who previously worked in a private cooperative credit institution and is now engaged in farming, while her mother Tejashree is a homemaker.

Academically, Siddhi has completed her Bachelor of Commerce degree and is currently pursuing an M.Com at Garad College. Alongside her studies, she has also worked with a chartered accountancy firm, balancing academics with professional responsibilities.

No Intention Of Contesting Polls: Siddhi

Interestingly, Siddhi had no initial ambition to enter politics. However, after the reservation for the municipal president’s post was declared, discussions among her family members and local Shiv Sena leaders led to her candidature. Under the guidance of former municipal president Ramesh Baraskar and senior leader Padmakar Deshmukh, an organised campaign strategy was put in place, which resonated strongly with voters.

Speaking to the media after her victory, Siddhi became emotional, stating that the win reflected the trust shown in her by the people. She said criticism over her age during the campaign had been answered by the electorate’s mandate. Emphasising her priorities, she said her focus would be on improving basic civic amenities such as roads, water supply, electricity and healthcare, while working inclusively for Mohol’s overall development.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Love India': Axwell Wraps Up Mumbai’s First-Ever Sunburn Festival On Historic Note

'I Love India': Axwell Wraps Up Mumbai’s First-Ever Sunburn Festival On Historic Note

Bombay High Court Denies Interim Relief To House Of Mandarin In 'HOM' Trademark Dispute

Bombay High Court Denies Interim Relief To House Of Mandarin In 'HOM' Trademark Dispute

Navi Mumbai: 'Mentally Disturbed' Elderly Man Boards Ladies Coach Of Panvel-CSMT Local, Pushes...

Navi Mumbai: 'Mentally Disturbed' Elderly Man Boards Ladies Coach Of Panvel-CSMT Local, Pushes...

Maharashtra Civic Polls Results: Meet Siddhi Vastre, 22-Year-Old Becomes State’s Youngest...

Maharashtra Civic Polls Results: Meet Siddhi Vastre, 22-Year-Old Becomes State’s Youngest...

'Super Cooperative': India Bike Week Event Director Martin Da Costa Lauds Maharashtra Govt's Support...

'Super Cooperative': India Bike Week Event Director Martin Da Costa Lauds Maharashtra Govt's Support...