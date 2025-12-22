Maharashtra Civic Polls Results: Meet Siddhi Vastre, 22-Year-Old Becomes State’s Youngest Municipal President As Shinde Sena Stuns BJP In Solapur’s Mohol

Solapur district’s political landscape has witnessed a major upheaval with a surprise result in the Mohol Municipal Council elections, where the Shiv Sena, led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, delivered a major setback to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In a closely watched contest, Shiv Sena candidate Siddhi Vastre defeated BJP nominee Sheetal Kshirsagar to win the post of municipal president, marking a symbolic and strategic victory for the party in a BJP-dominated region.

The win is particularly notable as Siddhi Vastre is just 22 years old, making her the youngest municipal president in Maharashtra. Her victory has drawn statewide attention, not only for her age but also for the political implications of the result. Mohol has long been considered a BJP stronghold, with former MLA Rajan Patil enjoying considerable influence in the region. The defeat has therefore emerged as a serious challenge to the BJP’s local leadership.

According to official results, Siddhi Vastre won the mayoral contest by a margin of 170 votes, triggering visible unease within BJP circles in Solapur district. The outcome has simultaneously boosted the morale and confidence of the Shiv Sena ahead of the upcoming elections. In the 20-member Mohol Municipal Council, the Shiv Sena secured nine seats, establishing itself as the single largest political force and asserting its dominance in the civic body.

Who Is Siddhi Vastre?

Siddhi Vastre hails from a middle-class family in Mohol with a strong political legacy. Her grandfather, the late Vishwanath Shivraj Vastre, was a respected figure in the town and served as the sarpanch of the Mohol gram panchayat around three decades ago, as reported by ESakal. He was also associated with the Congress ideology and had been elected as a gram panchayat member multiple times. Siddhi is the daughter of Raju Vastre, who previously worked in a private cooperative credit institution and is now engaged in farming, while her mother Tejashree is a homemaker.

Academically, Siddhi has completed her Bachelor of Commerce degree and is currently pursuing an M.Com at Garad College. Alongside her studies, she has also worked with a chartered accountancy firm, balancing academics with professional responsibilities.

No Intention Of Contesting Polls: Siddhi

Interestingly, Siddhi had no initial ambition to enter politics. However, after the reservation for the municipal president’s post was declared, discussions among her family members and local Shiv Sena leaders led to her candidature. Under the guidance of former municipal president Ramesh Baraskar and senior leader Padmakar Deshmukh, an organised campaign strategy was put in place, which resonated strongly with voters.

Speaking to the media after her victory, Siddhi became emotional, stating that the win reflected the trust shown in her by the people. She said criticism over her age during the campaign had been answered by the electorate’s mandate. Emphasising her priorities, she said her focus would be on improving basic civic amenities such as roads, water supply, electricity and healthcare, while working inclusively for Mohol’s overall development.