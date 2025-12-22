Mumbai Crime: Dindoshi Police Book Onero Pharmaceutical Owner For ₹7.85 Crore Fraud | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Dindoshi police have registered a case of criminal breach of trust against Hasmukhbhai Natvarbhai Parmar of Onero Pharmaceutical for allegedly cheating a supplier of pharmaceutical raw materials worth Rs 7.85 crore.

About The Case

According to the FIR, Weiserise Venture Pvt Ltd supplied raw materials, including paracetamol and amoxicillin, valued at Rs7.85 crore to Onero Pharmaceutical between December 2023 and June 2024. The supplies were made on purchase orders issued on the instructions of Dipesh Thakkar, owner of Integrity Pharmaceutical.

The complainant alleged that despite receiving the goods, Onero Pharmaceutical failed to make payments and later shut down operations. It claimed that Thakkar and Parmar, acting in connivance with dishonest intent, floated Onero as a bogus firm to procure the materials, which were then sold to another company for personal gain.

After delivery, Thakkar reportedly denied any association with Parmar and refused to clear the dues, causing the complainant a financial loss of Rs 7.85 crore. Police have booked Parmar under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code.

