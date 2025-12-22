 Mumbai: CBI Identifies 2 More In Mule Account Scam Involving Private Bank Manager
The CBI arrested Nitesh Rai, Mumbai bank branch manager, for facilitating mule accounts used in cybercrime. He accepted bribes from A.N. Pathan and P.B. Sahni to improperly process account openings, enabling money laundering. Investigation revealed a Rs 10,000 illegal payment transferred via WhatsApp-coordinated channels. Two more suspects were identified.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 10:12 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: CBI Identifies 2 More In Mule Account Scam Involving Private Bank Manager | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The CBI has identified two more persons allegedly involved in the case where agency officials arrested Nitesh Rai, branch manager of a private bank in Mumbai, last month for facilitating the opening of mule accounts. Investigation has revealed that the arrested official, in collusion with cybercriminals, accepted illegal gratification and, by abusing his official position, processed account opening forms, thereby creating channels for the movement and layering of cybercrime proceeds.

“During the investigation of the said case, from April 30, 2025 to May 4, 2025, it has been revealed that accused Nitesh Rai, while functioning as Branch Manager, Bandra Reclamation Branch, Mumbai, facilitated the opening of mule accounts and obtained illegal gratification from A.N. Pathan and P.B. Sahni for the improper performance of his official duties,” said a CBI official.

"Investigation has further revealed that on one occasion, a sum of Rs 10,000 was transferred into the Axis Bank account of Nitesh Rai on January 2, 2025, as illegal gratification in lieu of processing Account Opening Forms. The demand for illegal gratification and the work to be carried out thereafter were discussed by Nitesh Rai over WhatsApp chat with Sahni.”

“Pursuant to the demand, Sahni, through Pathan, arranged for the transfer of Rs 10,000 into the account of Nitesh Rai. The payment was facilitated through money exchange by Pathan. Upon receipt of the said illegal gratification, Nitesh Rai processed the Account Opening Forms.” “Pathan and Sahni thereby induced a public servant for improper performance of his official duties," the official added.

