Navi Mumbai: 'Mentally Disturbed' Elderly Man Boards Ladies Coach Of Panvel-CSMT Local, Pushes 18-Yr-Old From Moving Train

Navi Mumbai: A 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly pushing an 18-year-old girl from a moving local train on the Panvel–CSMT route. According to the Times of India report, the man, who reportedly appeared 'mentally disturbed', had boarded the ladies’ coach, after which the passengers told him to get down.

Here's what happened

The incident took place on Thursday, December 18, when the victim, Shweta Mahadik, and her friend were travelling to their college in Kharghar. They had boarded the ladies’ coach of the 7:59 am Panvel–CSMT local train from Panvel. The accused, identified as Shaikh Akhtar Nawaz, also entered the ladies’ coach.

On seeing him, women commuters objected to his entry and also asked him to leave. However, he remained reluctant, which led to a verbal argument inside the coach. The situation later then escalated as the accused allegedly turned violent and pushed Shweta, who was standing near the footboard of the ladies' coach.

Seeing this, the women commuters then informed the railway helpline number, and Shaikh was detained by the GRP at the Khandeshwar police station.

According to the TOI report, Shweta reportedly fell onto the tracks around 1.5 km from Panvel. When the GRP team searched for her, she was nowhere to be found at the spot. Later, it was discovered that local residents had taken her to a nearby hospital. Speaking to TOI, Inspector Vijay Tayade said that Shweta’s condition was stable and fortunately escaped without any major injuries.

Accused Arrested

The Inspector also informed that the accused was arrested and a FIR was registered under the BNS section for attempted murder. Moreover, he was also taken to JJ Hospital for a medical test, where the doctors examined him and said that he appeared to be 'mentally disturbed'. He claimed that he was homeless and lived in the Khar-Bandra road area. Moreover, Shaikh was also presented before a Panvel Court on December 19 and has been remanded in police custody for three days.

