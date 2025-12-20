 Navi Mumbai: 'Mentally Disturbed' Elderly Man Boards Ladies Coach Of Panvel-CSMT Local, Pushes 18-Yr-Old From Moving Train
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: 'Mentally Disturbed' Elderly Man Boards Ladies Coach Of Panvel-CSMT Local, Pushes 18-Yr-Old From Moving Train

Navi Mumbai: 'Mentally Disturbed' Elderly Man Boards Ladies Coach Of Panvel-CSMT Local, Pushes 18-Yr-Old From Moving Train

A 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly pushing an 18-year-old girl from a moving local train on the Panvel–CSMT route. The man, who reportedly appeared 'mentally disturbed', had boarded the ladies’ coach, after which passengers told him to get down. Women commuters objected to his entry, and he became violent, pushing the girl from the moving train.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 07:20 PM IST
article-image
Elderly 'Mentally Disturbed' Man Boards Ladies Coach Of Panvel-CSMT Local | Representational image

Navi Mumbai: A 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly pushing an 18-year-old girl from a moving local train on the Panvel–CSMT route. According to the Times of India report, the man, who reportedly appeared 'mentally disturbed', had boarded the ladies’ coach, after which the passengers told him to get down.

Here's what happened

The incident took place on Thursday, December 18, when the victim, Shweta Mahadik, and her friend were travelling to their college in Kharghar. They had boarded the ladies’ coach of the 7:59 am Panvel–CSMT local train from Panvel. The accused, identified as Shaikh Akhtar Nawaz, also entered the ladies’ coach.

Read Also
Mumbai Local Update: Central Railway To Operate Mega Block On Suburban Sections On December 21;...
article-image

On seeing him, women commuters objected to his entry and also asked him to leave. However, he remained reluctant, which led to a verbal argument inside the coach. The situation later then escalated as the accused allegedly turned violent and pushed Shweta, who was standing near the footboard of the ladies' coach.

FPJ Shorts
Engineering Student Narrowly Escapes Death After Being Pushed From Moving Local Train In Panvel, Accused Arrested
Engineering Student Narrowly Escapes Death After Being Pushed From Moving Local Train In Panvel, Accused Arrested
'Bhagwan Ki Daya Se Achcha Khasa Hai Mere Paas...': Elvish Yadav Shares Clarification After Munawar Faruqui's Cryptic Videos About NGO & Scam Go Viral
'Bhagwan Ki Daya Se Achcha Khasa Hai Mere Paas...': Elvish Yadav Shares Clarification After Munawar Faruqui's Cryptic Videos About NGO & Scam Go Viral
'Mafia And The Samajwadi Party Cannot Exist Without Each Other': UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya
'Mafia And The Samajwadi Party Cannot Exist Without Each Other': UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya
PM Modi Inaugurates Adani-Developed Guwahati Airport Terminal, Sets New Benchmark For Northeast Connectivity | VIDEO
PM Modi Inaugurates Adani-Developed Guwahati Airport Terminal, Sets New Benchmark For Northeast Connectivity | VIDEO

Seeing this, the women commuters then informed the railway helpline number, and Shaikh was detained by the GRP at the Khandeshwar police station.

According to the TOI report, Shweta reportedly fell onto the tracks around 1.5 km from Panvel. When the GRP team searched for her, she was nowhere to be found at the spot. Later, it was discovered that local residents had taken her to a nearby hospital. Speaking to TOI, Inspector Vijay Tayade said that Shweta’s condition was stable and fortunately escaped without any major injuries.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: 180 Job Aspirants Cheated In Fake Overseas Employment Scam; 4 Arrested, Passports...
article-image

Accused Arrested

The Inspector also informed that the accused was arrested and a FIR was registered under the BNS section for attempted murder. Moreover, he was also taken to JJ Hospital for a medical test, where the doctors examined him and said that he appeared to be 'mentally disturbed'. He claimed that he was homeless and lived in the Khar-Bandra road area. Moreover, Shaikh was also presented before a Panvel Court on December 19 and has been remanded in police custody for three days.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar Approves Promotion Of 190 Medical Officers To Boost...

Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar Approves Promotion Of 190 Medical Officers To Boost...

Engineering Student Narrowly Escapes Death After Being Pushed From Moving Local Train In Panvel,...

Engineering Student Narrowly Escapes Death After Being Pushed From Moving Local Train In Panvel,...

MBVV Police Rescue Seven Indians From Cyber Slavery In Myanmar, Ending Exploitation And Trafficking...

MBVV Police Rescue Seven Indians From Cyber Slavery In Myanmar, Ending Exploitation And Trafficking...

Sanskar Foundation Hosts Free World Meditation Day Camp Offering Six Techniques For Mind And...

Sanskar Foundation Hosts Free World Meditation Day Camp Offering Six Techniques For Mind And...

Navi Mumbai: 'Mentally Disturbed' Elderly Man Boards Ladies Coach Of Panvel-CSMT Local, Pushes...

Navi Mumbai: 'Mentally Disturbed' Elderly Man Boards Ladies Coach Of Panvel-CSMT Local, Pushes...