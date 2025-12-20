Mumbai Local Update: Central Railway To Operate Mega Block On Suburban Sections On December 21; Several Trains To Be Diverted Or Cancelled

Central Railway carries out mega block maintenance works on Mumbai’s suburban rail network to upgrade infrastructure and ensure commuter safety | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 19: Central Railway, Mumbai Division, will operate a Mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on Sunday, 21st December.

Main Line Block Section

5th and 6th lines between Thane and Kalyan stations from 9.00 hrs to 1.00 pm

Diversion of UP Mail/Express trains

The following UP Mail/Express trains will be diverted on the UP Fast line between Kalyan and Thane stations and will arrive 10 to 15 minutes late:

. Train No. 11010 Pune–CSMT Sinhagad Express

. Train No. 17611 Nanded–CSMT Rajyarani Express

. Train No. 12124 Pune–CSMT Deccan Queen

. Train No. 13201 Rajgir–LTT Janta Express

. Train No. 17221 Kakinada–LTT Express

. Train No. 12126 Pune–CSMT Pragati Express

. Train No. 12140 Nagpur–CSMT Sewagram Express

. Train No. 22160 Chennai–CSMT Express

. Train No. 22226 Solapur–CSMT Vande Bharat Express

. Train No. 12168 Banaras–LTT Express

. Train No. 12321 Howrah–CSMT Mail

. Train No. 12812 Hatia–LTT Express

. Train No. 11014 Coimbatore–LTT Express

Diversion of DOWN Mail/Express trains

The following DOWN Mail/Express trains will be diverted on the DOWN Fast line between Thane and Kalyan stations and will be handed over 10 to 15 minutes late:

. Train No. 11029 CSMT–Kolhapur Express

. Train No. 11055 LTT–Gonda Godan Express

. Train No. 11061 LTT–Jaynagar Pawan Express

. Train No. 16345 LTT–Thiruvananthapuram Netravati Express

UP and DOWN Harbour lines

Between Panvel and Vashi stations (excluding PORT line) from 11.05 hrs to 4.05 pm

Harbour Line Services

UP Harbour line services towards CSMT departing Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and DOWN Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur departing CSMT from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain cancelled.

Trans-Harbour Line Services

UP Trans-Harbour line services towards Thane departing Panvel from 11.02 am to 1.53 pm and DOWN Trans-Harbour line services towards Panvel departing Thane from 10.01 hrs to 3.20 pm will remain cancelled.

Special local trains will run on the CSMT–Vashi section during the block period.

Trans-Harbour line services will be available between Thane and Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.

PORT line services will be available between Belapur/Nerul and Uran stations during the block period.

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.

