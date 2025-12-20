 Indian Railways To Extend LTT–Karmali Express Upto Madgaon Until January 15 To Ease Christmas–New Year Rush; Check Details
Indian Railways has extended the LTT–Karmali Express up to Madgaon from December 18, 2025, to January 15, 2026, to cater to the Christmas and New Year travel rush. The weekly train will operate with multiple Konkan halts and a full AC coach composition.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 05:47 AM IST
article-image
LTT–Madgaon express extension aims to ease heavy passenger movement during Christmas and New Year travel season | Representative Image

Mumbai, Dec 19: Railways will extend the run of Train No. 22115/22116 LTT–Karmali–LTT Express up to Madgaon from December 18, 2025, to January 15, 2026, for the benefit of passengers travelling during Christmas and New Year.

Revised Train Schedule

The details are as under:

Train No. 22115 Weekly Express will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai, every Thursday at 12.50 am and will reach Madgaon at 11.15 am on the same day.

Train No. 22116 Weekly Express will leave Madgaon every Thursday at 1.50 pm and will reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai, at 12.10 am the next day.

Halts: Thane, Panvel, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Kudal and Karmali

Composition: 1 First AC, 3 AC 2 Tier, 15 AC 3 Tier, 1 Pantry Car and 2 Generator Cars

Also Watch:

Reservation: Bookings for the above trains are open at all computerised reservation centres and on the website www.irctc.co.in.

For detailed timings and halts of these special trains, please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES App.

