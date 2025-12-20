 Western Railway To Run Special Trains Between Mumbai Central–New Delhi And Bandra Terminus–Amritsar To Meet Festive Rush; Check Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiWestern Railway To Run Special Trains Between Mumbai Central–New Delhi And Bandra Terminus–Amritsar To Meet Festive Rush; Check Details

Western Railway To Run Special Trains Between Mumbai Central–New Delhi And Bandra Terminus–Amritsar To Meet Festive Rush; Check Details

Western Railway will operate special superfast trains between Mumbai Central–New Delhi and Bandra Terminus–Amritsar on select dates in December 2025 to meet festive travel demand. The services will run with special fares and multiple halts, offering various AC, sleeper and general class coaches.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 05:40 AM IST
article-image
Western Railway announces special superfast trains to ease passenger rush during the festive travel season | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 19: For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meeting travel demand, Western Railway will run two special trains on special fares between Mumbai Central–New Delhi and Bandra Terminus–Amritsar stations.

Mumbai Central–New Delhi Superfast Special services

According to the Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, Train No. 04001 Mumbai Central–New Delhi Superfast Special will depart from Mumbai Central at 11.30 pm and reach New Delhi at 2.50 pm the next day. This train will run on December 21, 24, 27 and 30, 2025.

Similarly, Train No. 04002 New Delhi–Mumbai Central Superfast Special will depart from New Delhi at 10.40 pm and arrive at Mumbai Central at 9.00 pm the next day. This train will run on December 20, 23, 26 and 29, 2025.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Rural Empowerment: NRLM Helps Prayagraj Woman Turn Fish Farming Into Sustainable Livelihood, Employs 12 Others
Uttar Pradesh Rural Empowerment: NRLM Helps Prayagraj Woman Turn Fish Farming Into Sustainable Livelihood, Employs 12 Others
Uttar Pradesh News: BSP Chief Mayawati Instructs Leaders To Focus On Electoral Roll Revision, Flags Risk Of Voter Exclusion During SIR Exercise
Uttar Pradesh News: BSP Chief Mayawati Instructs Leaders To Focus On Electoral Roll Revision, Flags Risk Of Voter Exclusion During SIR Exercise
Allahabad HC Rejects Anticipatory Bail Pleas Of 40 Accused, Including Alleged Kingpin Shubham Jayswal In Interstate Codeine Syrup Smuggling Case
Allahabad HC Rejects Anticipatory Bail Pleas Of 40 Accused, Including Alleged Kingpin Shubham Jayswal In Interstate Codeine Syrup Smuggling Case
Indian Railways To Extend LTT–Karmali Express Upto Madgaon Until January 15 To Ease Christmas–New Year Rush; Check Details
Indian Railways To Extend LTT–Karmali Express Upto Madgaon Until January 15 To Ease Christmas–New Year Rush; Check Details

Enroute, this train will halt at Borivali, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City and Mathura stations in both directions.

This train will comprise First AC, AC 2 Tier, AC 3 Tier, AC 3 Tier (Economy), Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Bandra Terminus–Amritsar Superfast Special services

Similarly, Train No. 04695 Bandra Terminus–Amritsar Superfast Special will depart from Bandra Terminus at 4.00 pm and reach Amritsar at 8.30 pm the next day. This train will run on December 24 and 28, 2025.

Train No. 04696 Amritsar–Bandra Terminus Superfast Special will depart from Amritsar at 4.20 pm and arrive at Bandra Terminus at 11.00 am the next day. This train will run on December 23 and 27, 2025.

En route, this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Godhra, Dahod, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Mathura, Delhi Safdarjung, Panipat, Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana, Jalandhar City and Beas stations in both directions.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai Rail Alert: Western Railway Announces 30-Day Block On Kandivali–Borivali Section From...
article-image

This train will comprise First AC, AC 2 Tier, AC 3 Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Railways To Extend LTT–Karmali Express Upto Madgaon Until January 15 To Ease...

Indian Railways To Extend LTT–Karmali Express Upto Madgaon Until January 15 To Ease...

Western Railway To Run Special Trains Between Mumbai Central–New Delhi And Bandra...

Western Railway To Run Special Trains Between Mumbai Central–New Delhi And Bandra...

Mumbai Rail Alert: Western Railway Announces 30-Day Block On Kandivali–Borivali Section From...

Mumbai Rail Alert: Western Railway Announces 30-Day Block On Kandivali–Borivali Section From...

Mumbai Local Update: Central Railway To Operate Mega Block On Suburban Sections On December 21;...

Mumbai Local Update: Central Railway To Operate Mega Block On Suburban Sections On December 21;...

Mumbai Crime: DRI Arrests Key Woman In ₹47.37 Crore Cocaine Smuggling Syndicate, 4.7 Kg Drugs...

Mumbai Crime: DRI Arrests Key Woman In ₹47.37 Crore Cocaine Smuggling Syndicate, 4.7 Kg Drugs...