Western Railway To Run Special Trains Between Mumbai Central–New Delhi And Bandra Terminus–Amritsar To Meet Festive Rush; Check Details

Mumbai, Dec 19: For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meeting travel demand, Western Railway will run two special trains on special fares between Mumbai Central–New Delhi and Bandra Terminus–Amritsar stations.

Mumbai Central–New Delhi Superfast Special services

According to the Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, Train No. 04001 Mumbai Central–New Delhi Superfast Special will depart from Mumbai Central at 11.30 pm and reach New Delhi at 2.50 pm the next day. This train will run on December 21, 24, 27 and 30, 2025.

Similarly, Train No. 04002 New Delhi–Mumbai Central Superfast Special will depart from New Delhi at 10.40 pm and arrive at Mumbai Central at 9.00 pm the next day. This train will run on December 20, 23, 26 and 29, 2025.

Enroute, this train will halt at Borivali, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City and Mathura stations in both directions.

This train will comprise First AC, AC 2 Tier, AC 3 Tier, AC 3 Tier (Economy), Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Bandra Terminus–Amritsar Superfast Special services

Similarly, Train No. 04695 Bandra Terminus–Amritsar Superfast Special will depart from Bandra Terminus at 4.00 pm and reach Amritsar at 8.30 pm the next day. This train will run on December 24 and 28, 2025.

Train No. 04696 Amritsar–Bandra Terminus Superfast Special will depart from Amritsar at 4.20 pm and arrive at Bandra Terminus at 11.00 am the next day. This train will run on December 23 and 27, 2025.

En route, this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Godhra, Dahod, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Mathura, Delhi Safdarjung, Panipat, Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana, Jalandhar City and Beas stations in both directions.

This train will comprise First AC, AC 2 Tier, AC 3 Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

