Carols On The Train Spread Christmas Cheer As Mumbai Commuters Join Festive Singing On A Suburban Local

Sangeeta Angela Kumar |

Mumbai: Carol singing heralds the arrival of Christmas and while churches across the city are hosting events during the weekend, a group of carollers brought festival cheer to commuters on a suburban train last Sunday.

Idea Born from Social Media and Daily Hymn Performances

Sangeeta Angela Kumar, a resident of Vasai, said that the idea of 'Carols on the Train' came when she started playing hymns and Christmas carols on the violin on social media. “One day, someone from Delhi messaged me about how blessed he was to wake up and hear me play carols on social media every day. And that gave birth to the idea of Carols on the Train... I thought: what a wonderful way to connect with people,” said Kumar.

Singer: Angie Abraham & On the violin: Sangeeta Angela Kumar |

Kumar sent out an invitation to people from churches from all over the city. Not many people showed up and on December 14, Kumar; Angela Abraham, a singer; George Raj, who held the phone camera; Zoe Tehila, Kumar's 13-year-old daughter on the kazoo, went to Virar station and boarded the 2:06 air-conditioned local and began caroling.

Kumar said that the event was simple, effortless but also a little embarrassing as the team was not used to playing in public. “But the vision was for Christmas to be beyond Santa Claus and for people to connect to the message through Christmas carols of Jesus being born,” said Kumar.

Simple Effort with a Deeper Christmas Message

Wellwishers warned Kumar about displaying their faith in public, but the event passed without any problems. The team played non-stop for one and half hours till Churchgate station. “People were kind and generous. They smiled, and some people even joined us. Hrithik, a commuter who is also an actor, happened to be carrying his harmonica, which he had received as a gift. He joined us in the journey and played along before reaching his stop. “It did help that it was an AC train, so heads were cool,” said Kumar in a light vein.

“Traditionally, carollers go from house to house, singing and spreading cheer. But the tradition is becoming rarer because people do not have the time,” Kumar added.

Bandra, the Mumbai suburb dotted with churches and convents, still cherishes the tradition. On Monday, December 22, a group of carollers will travel between St Cyril's Road and Ranwar village square at 7.00pm. Churches across the suburb have announced carol events in the days leading to Christmas on December 25.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/