Maharashtra Civic Poll Results: BJP Emerges As Single Largest Party With 129 Seats; Will It Retain Dominance in BMC Elections 2026?

Maharashtra Civic Polls | File

Mumbai: As the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is poised for a landslide victory in the Municipal Council and Nagar Panchayat elections across Maharashtra, with this the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also set to achieve a remarkable feat of emerging as the single largest party in the state winning 129 municipal councils seats so far.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took to X and said that as so far 129 BJP candidates have been elected as municipal presidents, adding that this number is way ahead of the 2017 polls, where the BJP had secured 95 seats.

'Trailer for upcoming municipal corporation elections'

The Chief Minister added that the local body poll should be seen as a preview of what lies ahead in the upcoming municipal corporation elections. Calling the results a “trailer,” he added, urged party workers to "get to work with full vigor to achieve even greater success than this; this is the appeal I make to the workers!"

Read Also Maharashtra Local Body Verdict A Trailer For January 15 BMC Polls, Says DY CM Eknath Shinde

The civic elections which were held in two phases on December 2 and December 20, was widely seen as a political litmus test ahead of bigger battles, with the results expected to give an early indication of the strength of the ruling Mahayuti and the Opposition MVA at the local level.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also said the results should be seen as a clear indication of what lies ahead in the municipal corporation elections scheduled for January 15. According to him, the BJP had registered a “century” in terms of wins, while the Shiv Sena secured a “half century” and emerged as the second largest party in Maharashtra.

Municipal Corporations Elections 2026

The State Election Commission announced elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and 28 other municipal corporations on January 15, with counting scheduled for January 16. As many as 2,869 seats will be contested, with 3.48 crore voters eligible to cast their ballots, making the upcoming BMC polls the next big focus in Maharashtra politics.

BJP Manifesto For BMC Expected In January 1st week

The party is expected to release its manifesto for the BMC elections in the first week of January 2026, the party's city President MLA Ameet Satam said. However, it is not yet finalised if the party will release a joint manifesto with the Shiv Sena. The BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, however, will contest the 227-seat BMC elections as the Mahayuti alliance. The Ajit Pawar-led NCP has expressed confidence that it is ready for a solo fight.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/