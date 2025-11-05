 Auto Driver Modifies Rickshaw Into AC Luxury Ride In Maharashtra's Amravati, Netizens Call It 'Low Budget OYO' | VIDEO
HomeMumbaiAuto Driver Modifies Rickshaw Into AC Luxury Ride In Maharashtra's Amravati, Netizens Call It 'Low Budget OYO' | VIDEO

Auto Driver Modifies Rickshaw Into AC Luxury Ride In Maharashtra's Amravati, Netizens Call It 'Low Budget OYO' | VIDEO

An auto driver from Badnera, Maharashtra, transformed his three-wheeler into a “luxury auto,” featuring air conditioning, power windows, convertible seating, and a modern infotainment system, capturing the internet's admiration.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 12:21 PM IST
article-image
Auto Driver Modifies Rickshaw Into AC Luxury Ride In Maharashtra's Amravati, Netizens Call It 'Low Budget OYO' | VIDEO | Instagram:

Amravati: In a heartwarming display of creativity and craftsmanship, an auto driver from Badnera in Maharashtra’s Amravati district has become an internet sensation after transforming his regular three-wheeler into what many are calling a “luxury auto.” A viral video of his modified vehicle has left viewers amazed, proving that innovation can come from the most unexpected places.

The driver has completely reimagined his auto-rickshaw, adding features usually seen only in premium cars. The vehicle is equipped with air conditioning, power windows, convertible seating, and a modern infotainment system. To top it off, the auto has four doors, two on each side, offering passengers easy access and a sleek, car-like appearance.

Inside, the rear seat folds into a comfortable bed, making the vehicle ideal for long journeys or rest breaks. A spacious boot compartment at the back provides room for luggage, adding a level of practicality rarely found in conventional autos.

The viral clip, first shared on Instagram by user Sameer Sheikh (@uff_sam), quickly gathered attention and praise from across the country. Social media users flooded the comments with admiration and humor. One person wrote, “Elon Musk, please see this genius,” while another joked, “Are you planning to turn it into an Oyo room?”

Many compared the custom-built vehicle to luxury cars such as the Mahindra Thar, Range Rover, and Toyota Fortuner. “It doesn’t even look like an auto from the inside,” remarked one user, while another commented, “Better than a Thar, honestly.”

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's Victory Speech Ends With Beats Of 'Dhoom Machale' Song | WATCH
article-image

Curious viewers also asked about the cost of the transformation, with several noting that the auto driver’s creation beautifully blends practicality with imagination. For many, this viral “luxury auto” stands as a proud example of how passion and ingenuity can elevate everyday life.

