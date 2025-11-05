 New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's Victory Speech Ends With Beats Of 'Dhoom Machale' Song | WATCH
Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 11:44 AM IST
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's Victory Speech Ends With Beats Of 'Dhoom Machale' Song | WATCH | X @seeuatthemovie

Newly elected mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, is celebrating his victory in the mayoral elections with a Bollywood banger that has not only sent crowds into cheers but also amused netizens with his choice of song. Soon after his victory speech ended, the Bollywood song, 'Dhoom Machale' from the 2004 movie, Dhoom. Mamdani welcomed his wife, Rama Duwaji, and mother, Mira Nair, to share the stage with him in the overwhelming moment.

WATCH VIDEO:

The Bollywood song, which has been equivalent to playing in heroic moments and swag-worthy instances, turned out to be the right choice as netizens cannot stop talking about Zohran ending his speech with the epic whistle tunes of the song.

Further, walking off the stage center, he welcomed his wife, Rama Duwaji, and mother, Mira Nair, to share the precious moment. The moment has sent Bollywood fans into a frenzy, while others on the Internet are intrigued by the song choice.

Netizens Reactions:

One user commented, "Lol i thought it was edited, BUT IT IS REAL AF!"

While one user wrote, "Bros more indian than vivekash combined. He totally won the democratic base, which is unthinkable."

Another user commented, "He's some character man. Can't hate this guy."

Who Is Zohran Mamdani?

34-Year-Old Zohran Mamdani won the mayoral elections in New York City. He describes himself as a democratic socialist. He was born in Uganda to an Indian origin family and shifted to the United States when he was seven. He has been a neutralised US citizen since 2018.

