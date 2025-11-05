 'What Comes But Rarely In History...': Zohran Mamdani Quotes India's 1st PM Jawaharlal Nehru In His Victory Speech; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld'What Comes But Rarely In History...': Zohran Mamdani Quotes India's 1st PM Jawaharlal Nehru In His Victory Speech; VIDEO

'What Comes But Rarely In History...': Zohran Mamdani Quotes India's 1st PM Jawaharlal Nehru In His Victory Speech; VIDEO

New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani in his victory speech quoted India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Mamdani scripted history by becoming the first Muslim mayor of New York City.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 12:10 PM IST
article-image
'What Comes But Rarely In History...': Zohran Mamdani Quotes India's 1st PM Jawaharlal Nehru In His Victory Speech (Screengrab) | X

New York City: Hours after winning New York City's Mayoral poll, democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani delivered his victory speech in which he quoted the first Indian Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. On Tuesday evening (local time), Mamdani scripted history by becoming the first Muslim mayor of New York City.

Quoting Nehru from his famous ‘Tryst with Destiny’ address, Mamdani said, "Standing before you, I think of the words of Jawaharlal Nehru. What comes but rarely in history, when we step out from the old to the new, when an age ends, and when the soul of a nation long suppressed finds utterance. Tonight, we have stepped out from the old into the new."

"So let us speak now with clarity and conviction that cannot be misunderstood about what this new age will deliver and for whom. This will be an age where New Yorkers expect from their leaders a bold vision of what we will achieve (0:44) rather than a list of excuses for what we are too timid to attack," he added.

During his address, Mamdani challenged US President Donald Trump, who has launched a crackdown on immigration, asserting that New York will be powered by immigrants and after his historic victory, will be "led by an immigrant".

FPJ Shorts
Appellate Tribunal NCLAT Sets Aside Appeal Filed By Reliance Realty, Seeking Recovery Of Rental & Assets From Independent TV
Appellate Tribunal NCLAT Sets Aside Appeal Filed By Reliance Realty, Seeking Recovery Of Rental & Assets From Independent TV
NCLAT Partly Sets Aside CCI Order On WhatsApp Privacy Policy, Upholds ₹213 Crore Fine But Lifts Data-Sharing Ban
NCLAT Partly Sets Aside CCI Order On WhatsApp Privacy Policy, Upholds ₹213 Crore Fine But Lifts Data-Sharing Ban
'Brazilian Model Voted 22 Times In 2024 Haryana Assembly Elections, 25 Lakh Fake Voters': Rahul Gandhi's BIG Claim; VIDEO
'Brazilian Model Voted 22 Times In 2024 Haryana Assembly Elections, 25 Lakh Fake Voters': Rahul Gandhi's BIG Claim; VIDEO
'10% Of The Population Have Control Over Army': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi At An Election Rally In Bihar
'10% Of The Population Have Control Over Army': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi At An Election Rally In Bihar

"To get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us," Mamdani said.

"We refuse to let them dictate the rules of the game anymore. They can play by the same rules as the rest of us. Together, we will usher in a generation of change and if we embrace this brave new course, rather than fleeing from it, we can respond to oligarchy and authoritarianism with the strength it fears, not the appeasement it craves," he added.

Mamdani said that New York CIty had shown how to defeat Trump. "After all, if anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him... And if there is any way to terrify a despot, it is by dismantling the very conditions that allowed him to accumulate power. This is not only how we stop Trump, it's how we stop the next onem," Mamdani said.

Read Also
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's Victory Speech Ends With Beats Of 'Dhoom Machale' Song | WATCH
article-image

"So, Donald Trump, since I know you're watching, I have four words for you - Turn the volume up," he added.

Mamdani won the New York Mayoral polls, defeating former governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

From Rent Freezes To Free Childcare: 10 Bold Promises Zohran Mamdani Made Before Becoming New York...

From Rent Freezes To Free Childcare: 10 Bold Promises Zohran Mamdani Made Before Becoming New York...

'To Get To Any Of Us, You'll Have To Get Through All Of Us': New York City Mayor-Elect Zohran...

'To Get To Any Of Us, You'll Have To Get Through All Of Us': New York City Mayor-Elect Zohran...

From Mira Nair’s Film Legacy To Father Mahmood's Birthplace: How Zohran Mamdani’s Roots Trace...

From Mira Nair’s Film Legacy To Father Mahmood's Birthplace: How Zohran Mamdani’s Roots Trace...

'What Comes But Rarely In History...': Zohran Mamdani Quotes India's 1st PM Jawaharlal Nehru In His...

'What Comes But Rarely In History...': Zohran Mamdani Quotes India's 1st PM Jawaharlal Nehru In His...

From Musician To Mayor: Zohran Mamdani's Journey From A 'B-List Rapper' To New York City's Reformer

From Musician To Mayor: Zohran Mamdani's Journey From A 'B-List Rapper' To New York City's Reformer