'What Comes But Rarely In History...': Zohran Mamdani Quotes India's 1st PM Jawaharlal Nehru In His Victory Speech; VIDEO

'What Comes But Rarely In History...': Zohran Mamdani Quotes India's 1st PM Jawaharlal Nehru In His Victory Speech (Screengrab) | X

New York City: Hours after winning New York City's Mayoral poll, democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani delivered his victory speech in which he quoted the first Indian Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. On Tuesday evening (local time), Mamdani scripted history by becoming the first Muslim mayor of New York City.

Quoting Nehru from his famous ‘Tryst with Destiny’ address, Mamdani said, "Standing before you, I think of the words of Jawaharlal Nehru. What comes but rarely in history, when we step out from the old to the new, when an age ends, and when the soul of a nation long suppressed finds utterance. Tonight, we have stepped out from the old into the new."

"So let us speak now with clarity and conviction that cannot be misunderstood about what this new age will deliver and for whom. This will be an age where New Yorkers expect from their leaders a bold vision of what we will achieve (0:44) rather than a list of excuses for what we are too timid to attack," he added.

During his address, Mamdani challenged US President Donald Trump, who has launched a crackdown on immigration, asserting that New York will be powered by immigrants and after his historic victory, will be "led by an immigrant".

"To get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us," Mamdani said.

"We refuse to let them dictate the rules of the game anymore. They can play by the same rules as the rest of us. Together, we will usher in a generation of change and if we embrace this brave new course, rather than fleeing from it, we can respond to oligarchy and authoritarianism with the strength it fears, not the appeasement it craves," he added.

Mamdani said that New York CIty had shown how to defeat Trump. "After all, if anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him... And if there is any way to terrify a despot, it is by dismantling the very conditions that allowed him to accumulate power. This is not only how we stop Trump, it's how we stop the next onem," Mamdani said.

"So, Donald Trump, since I know you're watching, I have four words for you - Turn the volume up," he added.

Mamdani won the New York Mayoral polls, defeating former governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa.