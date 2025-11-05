 'Zohran For New York City': Mamdani's 1st Social Media Post After Winning NYC Mayoral Poll; Video
After winning the New York City mayoral elections 2025, Zohran Mamdani posted a video on his X handle of a train stopping at New York City's Hall.

Wednesday, November 05, 2025
Zohran Mamdani (File Image) | (Photo Courtesy: X/@ZohranKMamdani)

New York City: After winning the New York City mayoral elections 2025, Zohran Mamdani shared his first post on his X handle. Mamdani posted a video of a train stopping at New York City's Hall. Notably, City Hall is the administrative building of the NYC government. It is located at the center of City Hall Park in the Civic Center area of Lower Manhattan.

So far, the post has garnered over four million views and over 240k likes. Reacting to Madani's psot, sme social media users even demanded that he should run the 2028 Presidential elections.

Netizens' Reaction:

"Now we need you to run for president in 2028😭😭😭😭 this is just the beginning," an X user wrote.

"What a campaign. What a win. Congrats, Zohran! Watching this from day one has been a masterclass . I’ve learned more from it than from years in marketing," another user wrote.

"Zohran, your WINNING campaign will be studied for decades," one of the X users commented.

On Tuesday evening (local time), Mamdani scripted history by becoming the first Muslim and first South-Asian descent person to be the mayor of New York City. At 34, he is also the youngest mayor of the city in over a century. The 34-year-old, Ugandan-born democratic socialist went on to win June's Democratic primary by 12 percentage points. He quickly became popular among the masses.

Born in Uganda to Indian filmmaker Mira Nair and academic Mahmood Mamdani, Zohran moved to New York at the age of seven. He became a naturalised US citizen in 2018 and married a Syrian artist earlier in 2025.

During his election campaign, Mamdani had promised to immediately freeze the rent for all stabilised tenants. He also assured to bring down the cost-of-living through city-owned grocery stores.

Before entering politics, Mamdani worked as a housing counsellor, helping low-income families fight eviction. He is a graduate in Africana Studies from Bowdoin College. Mamdani also briefly explored careers in rap and writing. In 2020, he described himself as a “democratic socialist” after getting elected to the New York State Assembly.

