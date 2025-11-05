 Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum 'Groped' During Public Event In Mexico City - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldMexican President Claudia Sheinbaum 'Groped' During Public Event In Mexico City - VIDEO

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum 'Groped' During Public Event In Mexico City - VIDEO

As the President’s security personnel warn the man not to come closer, Sheinbaum can be seen exchanging words with the understandably overenthusiastic fan. She could be heard saying softly, “Don’t worry.”

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 01:38 PM IST
article-image

In a shocking incident, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum was allegedly groped by a man during a public event on a street in Mexico City on Tuesday (local time). The incident was caught on camera, and the video soon went viral on social media.

The viral clip shows a man trying to inappropriately touch Sheinbaum as she was greeting her supporters. He then attempted to kiss her on the cheek. However, the President’s security guard immediately pulled him back.

Watch video here:

The awkward encounter has sparked widespread outrage, with many questioning the apparent security lapse around the country’s top political leadership. In the video, Sheinbaum can be seen handling the situation calmly, removing the man’s hand from her body while maintaining a tense smile.

FPJ Shorts
Indian Women's Cricket Sensation Jemimah Rodrigues Buys New Home In Navi Mumbai, Shifts Base From Bandra
Indian Women's Cricket Sensation Jemimah Rodrigues Buys New Home In Navi Mumbai, Shifts Base From Bandra
Zohran Mamdani Becomes NYC Mayor, Ghazala Hashmi Elected As Virginia Lieutenant Governor: Here's List Of Influential Muslim Politicians In US
Zohran Mamdani Becomes NYC Mayor, Ghazala Hashmi Elected As Virginia Lieutenant Governor: Here's List Of Influential Muslim Politicians In US
Complete List Of Municipal Councils & Panchayats Voting On 2nd December In Pune
Complete List Of Municipal Councils & Panchayats Voting On 2nd December In Pune
Moto G67 Power With 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC Launched In India: Price, Specifications
Moto G67 Power With 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC Launched In India: Price, Specifications

As the President’s security personnel warn the man not to come closer, Sheinbaum can be seen exchanging words with the understandably overenthusiastic fan. She could be heard saying softly, “Don’t worry.”

Read Also
Massive Explosion At Department Store In Mexico’s Sonora Kills 22, Including Four Children; Video
article-image

Earlier on Tuesday, the Mexican President rolled out a new security strategy for the violence-stricken state of Michoacán, following the recent assassination of a mayor that sparked massive public outrage. The killing marks the seventh such incident in the past three years.

Saturday’s deadly attack on Uruapan Mayor Carlos Alberto Manzo, a well-known figure recognized for his firm stance against criminal organizations and drug cartels, has intensified criticism of the Sheinbaum government’s security strategy and amplified public frustration over Mexico’s persistent violence. Demonstrations broke out from Sunday through Monday in Morelia, the state capital, as well as in Uruapan and Apatzingán.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Zohran Mamdani Becomes NYC Mayor, Ghazala Hashmi Elected As Virginia Lieutenant Governor: Here's...

Zohran Mamdani Becomes NYC Mayor, Ghazala Hashmi Elected As Virginia Lieutenant Governor: Here's...

Russian Envoy Denis Alipov Says India Still Buying 1.75 Million Barrels Of Russian Oil Daily Despite...

Russian Envoy Denis Alipov Says India Still Buying 1.75 Million Barrels Of Russian Oil Daily Despite...

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum 'Groped' During Public Event In Mexico City - VIDEO

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum 'Groped' During Public Event In Mexico City - VIDEO

From Rent Freezes To Free Childcare: 10 Bold Promises Zohran Mamdani Made Before Becoming New York...

From Rent Freezes To Free Childcare: 10 Bold Promises Zohran Mamdani Made Before Becoming New York...

'To Get To Any Of Us, You'll Have To Get Through All Of Us': New York City Mayor-Elect Zohran...

'To Get To Any Of Us, You'll Have To Get Through All Of Us': New York City Mayor-Elect Zohran...