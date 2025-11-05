Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum 'Groped' During Public Event In Mexico City - VIDEO

In a shocking incident, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum was allegedly groped by a man during a public event on a street in Mexico City on Tuesday (local time). The incident was caught on camera, and the video soon went viral on social media.

The viral clip shows a man trying to inappropriately touch Sheinbaum as she was greeting her supporters. He then attempted to kiss her on the cheek. However, the President’s security guard immediately pulled him back.

Watch video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The awkward encounter has sparked widespread outrage, with many questioning the apparent security lapse around the country’s top political leadership. In the video, Sheinbaum can be seen handling the situation calmly, removing the man’s hand from her body while maintaining a tense smile.

As the President’s security personnel warn the man not to come closer, Sheinbaum can be seen exchanging words with the understandably overenthusiastic fan. She could be heard saying softly, “Don’t worry.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the Mexican President rolled out a new security strategy for the violence-stricken state of Michoacán, following the recent assassination of a mayor that sparked massive public outrage. The killing marks the seventh such incident in the past three years.

Saturday’s deadly attack on Uruapan Mayor Carlos Alberto Manzo, a well-known figure recognized for his firm stance against criminal organizations and drug cartels, has intensified criticism of the Sheinbaum government’s security strategy and amplified public frustration over Mexico’s persistent violence. Demonstrations broke out from Sunday through Monday in Morelia, the state capital, as well as in Uruapan and Apatzingán.