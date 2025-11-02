 Massive Explosion At Department Store In Mexico’s Sonora Kills 22, Including Four Children; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldMassive Explosion At Department Store In Mexico’s Sonora Kills 22, Including Four Children; Video

Massive Explosion At Department Store In Mexico’s Sonora Kills 22, Including Four Children; Video

The explosion occurred in the afternoon at a chain department store in the city center, according to the reports. Witnesses said the fire quickly spread through the building and nearby vehicles, trapping several people inside, Xinhua news agency reported.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 10:32 AM IST
article-image
At least 22 people were killed, including four children after an explosion triggered a fire at a department store in Hermosillo, capital of the northern Mexican state of Sonora. | X @infoconnectnow

Mexico City: At least 22 people were killed, including four children after an explosion triggered a fire at a department store in Hermosillo, capital of the northern Mexican state of Sonora, local media reported.

The explosion occurred in the afternoon at a chain department store in the city center, according to the reports. Witnesses said the fire quickly spread through the building and nearby vehicles, trapping several people inside, Xinhua news agency reported.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene to conduct search-and-rescue operations and transport the 12 injured people to local hospitals.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire may have been caused by smoke from a malfunctioning transformer.

FPJ Shorts
Tata Chemicals Q2 Net Profit Falls Over 60% To ₹77 Crore As Global Soda Ash Prices Remain Weak
Tata Chemicals Q2 Net Profit Falls Over 60% To ₹77 Crore As Global Soda Ash Prices Remain Weak
Mumbai: 32-Year-Old Dies In Kandivali After Scooter Crash During WhatsApp Video Call
Mumbai: 32-Year-Old Dies In Kandivali After Scooter Crash During WhatsApp Video Call
EPFO 2025 Update, Government Launches New Employee Enrollment Scheme — A Second Chance For Workers
EPFO 2025 Update, Government Launches New Employee Enrollment Scheme — A Second Chance For Workers
Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP President Jagan Mohan Reddy Slams CM Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘Feudal-Era Boasting’, Says Cyclone Management Was PR, Not Real Governance
Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP President Jagan Mohan Reddy Slams CM Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘Feudal-Era Boasting’, Says Cyclone Management Was PR, Not Real Governance
Read Also
US: Intentional Explosion Reported At Harvard Medical School; No Injuries Confirmed
article-image

The explosion occurred in one of the stores of the local Waldo's chain, after which the building caught fire. Local media noted that those injured had suffered burns​​​.

Authorities in Sonora said the possibility of a terrorist attack has been ruled out.

Earlier in September, three died and over 50 were injured after a gas tanker truck exploded in Mexico City, with 19 of them in serious condition, local authorities said.

The accident occurred on the Zaragoza road under the Concordia bridge, said Clara Brugada Molina, head of government of the Mexican capital, on the social media platform X.

Read Also
UK: 10 People Hospitalised, 9 With Life-Threatening Injuries Following Stabbing Attack On...
article-image

It took place at around 2:20 p.m. local time when the truck, with a capacity of 49,500 litres, overturned, and the injured have been rushed to different hospitals, she told local media.

The accident also affected 18 vehicles, and 19 of the injured transferred to hospitals are in serious condition.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Massive Explosion At Department Store In Mexico’s Sonora Kills 22, Including Four Children; Video

Massive Explosion At Department Store In Mexico’s Sonora Kills 22, Including Four Children; Video

US: Intentional Explosion Reported At Harvard Medical School; No Injuries Confirmed

US: Intentional Explosion Reported At Harvard Medical School; No Injuries Confirmed

UK: 10 People Hospitalised, 9 With Life-Threatening Injuries Following Stabbing Attack On...

UK: 10 People Hospitalised, 9 With Life-Threatening Injuries Following Stabbing Attack On...

At ADMM-Plus Anniversary Meet In Kuala Lumpur, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Hails ASEAN-Led...

At ADMM-Plus Anniversary Meet In Kuala Lumpur, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Hails ASEAN-Led...

'Christianity Facing An Existential Threat In Nigeria,' Says US President Donald Trump, Puts Country...

'Christianity Facing An Existential Threat In Nigeria,' Says US President Donald Trump, Puts Country...