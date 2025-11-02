US: Intentional Explosion Reported At Harvard Medical School; No Injuries Confirmed | X @CornellWBrooks

Boston: There was an explosion early Saturday at Harvard Medical School that appears to have been intentional, but no one was injured, authorities said.

A university police officer who responded to a fire alarm tried to stop two unidentified people who ran from the Goldenson Building before going to where the alert was triggered, university police said in a statement.

The explosion at @Harvard Medical School & 2 fleeing suspects are being investigated by local authorities—and the FBI. This is a violent reminder that we depend on law enforcement to not be political & vindictive, but professional & protective. #Harvard #FBI pic.twitter.com/qjVBFQwSPB — Rev. & Prof. Cornell William Brooks (@CornellWBrooks) November 1, 2025

The Boston Fire Department determined that the explosion was intentional and officers did not find additional devices in a sweep of the building, police said.

Police released grainy photos of two people wearing face coverings and what looked like sweatshirts.

