 US: Intentional Explosion Reported At Harvard Medical School; No Injuries Confirmed
An explosion occurred early Saturday at Harvard Medical School’s Goldenson Building in Boston, which authorities confirmed was intentional. No injuries were reported. A university police officer saw two masked individuals fleeing the scene. The Boston Fire Department found no additional devices, and police have released photos of the suspects.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 08:43 AM IST
US: Intentional Explosion Reported At Harvard Medical School; No Injuries Confirmed | X @CornellWBrooks

Boston: There was an explosion early Saturday at Harvard Medical School that appears to have been intentional, but no one was injured, authorities said.

A university police officer who responded to a fire alarm tried to stop two unidentified people who ran from the Goldenson Building before going to where the alert was triggered, university police said in a statement.

The Boston Fire Department determined that the explosion was intentional and officers did not find additional devices in a sweep of the building, police said.

Police released grainy photos of two people wearing face coverings and what looked like sweatshirts.

