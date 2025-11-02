UK: 10 People Hospitalised, 9 With Life-Threatening Injuries Following Stabbing Attack On London-Bound Train; Visuals Surface | X @AaronHudsonUK

London: British police said 10 people have been hospitalised, nine with life-threatening injuries, following a mass stabbing attack on a London-bound train and that counter-terrorism police are supporting the investigation.

Stabbing Declared A Major Incident

In a statement early Sunday, hours after the attack, British Transport Police also said the stabbings had been declared a "major incident." "Ten people have been taken to hospital with nine believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries," the statement said.

"This has been declared a major incident and Counter Terrorism Policing are supporting our investigation whilst we work to establish the full circumstances and motivation for this incident." The attack took place as the train headed south towards Huntingdon, a market town a few miles northwest of the university city of Cambridge, early Saturday evening.

❗️🔪🇬🇧 - A suspected terror attack on a London North Eastern Railway (LNER) train left 10 people with stab wounds on Saturday evening, triggering a major armed police response near Huntingdon in Cambridgeshire, UK.



The incident unfolded shortly after the train departed… pic.twitter.com/9jx0c6mqS0 — 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) November 1, 2025

The list of things you can no longer do safely in the UK is growing, you now can’t get on a train and expect not to be stabbed!



10 people stabbed near Huntingdon on a train from Doncaster to London in a crazed attack which bears all the hallmarks of a targeted terrorist attack.… pic.twitter.com/2b8Gb26DCk — Aaron Hudson (@AaronHudsonUK) November 2, 2025

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said his "thoughts are with all those affected" after the "appalling incident".

Emergency services, including armed police and air ambulances, responded quickly as the train drew into Huntingdon. The attack appears to have been contained swiftly after the train arrived at the station.

British Transport Police, which took the lead on the response given it is responsible for security matters on the trains, said "multiple people" were stabbed on the Doncaster to London King's Cross train as it headed into Huntingdon. It did not provide a motive for the attack.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary, the local police force, said armed police attended the incident after officers were called to the scene at Huntingdon station at 7:39 pm on Saturday. It added that the two people were arrested at the station, which is around 75 miles (120 kilometers) north of London.

🇬🇧 🚨 Breaking: Multiple Stabbings on LNER Train in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire—Two Men Arrested, Several Hospitalized in ‘Horrific’ Attack



A chaotic stabbing rampage unfolded on a London North Eastern Railway (LNER) train bound for London King’s Cross, erupting just minutes… pic.twitter.com/Z1Dg4MAooY — Cata Paul (@CataPaul2) November 1, 2025

Paul Bristow, the mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said he had heard of "horrendous scenes" on the train.

London North Eastern Railway, which operates the East Coast Mainline services in the UK, confirmed the incident had happened on one of its trains and urged passengers not to travel because of "major disruption".

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)