'Looking For An Internship': Young Student Seeks Help From French President Macron At Paris Peace Forum 2025 | WATCH

At the Paris Peace Forum 2025, a wholesome exchange between French President Emmanuel Macron and a young student has gone viral, after she confidently approached the President to ask for an internship with his team, complete with her résumé in hand.

Rutunjay Dole Friday, October 31, 2025, 05:27 PM IST
X @CerfiaFR

In the now-viral clip circulating on social media, the young woman can be seen walking up to Macron and saying, "I previously worked at the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Morocco when you visited last October. I'm now looking for an internship."

Clearly impressed by her initiative, Macron responds with a smile, “Did you bring your résumé?” The student quickly hands over the document, to which the President remarks, “You seem very well prepared.”

As he briefly scans her CV, Macron asks, “How long are you looking to intern for?” to which the student replies, “Six months, with your staff members.” The crowd around them can be heard reacting with admiration and amusement at the young woman’s confidence and composure.

The brief but warm interaction has since gone viral, with users online praising the student’s boldness and professionalism. The moment has already become a standout highlight from this year’s Paris Peace Forum.

The Paris Peace Forum is an annual event that convenes global leaders, organizations, and citizens to discuss and find collaborative solutions to pressing global challenges, focusing on global governance and reinventing diplomacy.

