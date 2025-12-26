 VIDEO: Wild Boar Attacks Forest Officer During Rescue Operation In UP’s Badaun, Dramatic Footage Goes Viral
The incident took place in Sirsauli village, under the Ujhani police station area of Badaun district, where forest officials had reached following repeated complaints of crop damage caused by a wild boar. The rescue team, led by forest officer Subham Pratap Singh, attempted to capture the animal using a net.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 04:50 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Wild Boar Attacks Forest Officer During Rescue Operation In UP’s Badaun, Dramatic Footage Goes Viral | X @iAtulKrishan1

A shocking video showing a wild boar attacking a forest officer during a rescue operation in Uttar Pradesh has gone viral on social media, raising concerns over the dangers faced by frontline wildlife personnel.

WATCH VIDEO:

However, the situation escalated suddenly when the boar turned aggressive and charged at the team. In the viral footage, the animal can be seen knocking down Subham Pratap Singh and pinning him to the ground for nearly two minutes, as he struggled to free himself.

Other forest personnel present at the spot rushed to help, repeatedly hitting the boar with sticks in an effort to scare it away. After sustained efforts, the animal finally retreated, allowing the team to rescue the injured officer.

The video captures the intensity of the moment, showing the massive boar lunging at the officer while others desperately try to intervene. The clip has been widely shared online, with many netizens praising the bravery of the forest staff and highlighting the risks involved in wildlife rescue operations.

Subham Pratap Singh reportedly sustained injuries in the attack. Further details about his condition and the fate of the wild boar are awaited.

Massive Black Bear Crashes Annual Christmas Parade In US

In another instance, a massive black bear made an unexpected appearance at the 50th Annual Fantasy Lights Christmas Parade in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, startling onlookers and creating a viral moment on social media. The incident occurred on Friday, December 5, just as crowds began dispersing after the popular holiday parade concluded.

