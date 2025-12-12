'Almost Got Killed': Massive Black Bear Spotted Crossing Busy Street In US, Charges At Passerby Trying To Approach It | WATCH | FaceBook @Brandi Weaver

A shocking wildlife encounter from Gatlinburg, Tennessee, is going viral after a massive black bear was seen casually walking across a busy street, stunning commuters and prompting vehicles to halt to let the animal pass. The incident, recorded by an onlooker, has sparked widespread criticism online, especially toward a man who attempted to approach the bear.

The video shows the bear emerging from a patch of greenery and stepping onto the road, causing several cars to stop as drivers allowed the animal to safely cross. Just as the bear reached the other side and continued walking, a passerby trailing behind it tried to get closer and even reached out to touch the wild animal.

WATCH VIDEO:

In an instant, the bear snapped and charged at the man, letting out a roar. Fortunately, the animal did not attack fully, and the man managed to jump back just in time, avoiding what could have been a fatal encounter. The bear eventually ran further, leaving stunned bystanders behind.

The clip has sparked strong reactions online, with many users expressing anger toward the man’s reckless behaviour. Social media users pointed out that the bear showed restraint, but such interference could easily lead to tragedy, both for people and the animal.

The user wrote on Facebook, "This man is the definition of an idiot! He also just got that bear KILLED. I hope he thinks it was worth a good story! Leave our bears alone. I understand when you come to town, everyone wants to see a bear, but doing things like this will get it killed! The bear already has two marks on its ears. Poor bear is as good as dead."

Wildlife officers often warn that disturbing wild animals, especially predators like black bears, can provoke unpredictable reactions and may result in the animal being euthanised if it later becomes a threat.