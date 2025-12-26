Dhurandhar Fever Grips Pakistan! Viral Video Shows Female 'Lahore Cop' Vibing To 'Banned' Bollywood Movie Songs

Viral video screengrab | X

Ranveer Singh–starrer Dhurandhar continues to rule the box office. The film has been banned in Pakistan and several Gulf countries. However, despite the ban, it has reportedly been illegally downloaded by many viewers in the neighbouring country. Not only this, several videos circulating on social media show Pakistanis enacting popular scenes from the film and vibing to its songs, especially the title track and the “F9LA” song.

Another purported video, allegedly from Lahore, is now going viral on social media. A female cop can reportedly be seen in the video. Dressed in a police uniform, the woman is seen dancing with a bird perched on her shoulder.

She performs the popular step made famous by Akshaye Khanna’s character, Rehman Dakait, in the film. In another clip, the woman is seen recreating a popular scene from Dhurandhar while vibing to the film’s title track. The video has also gone viral on TikTok in Pakistan.

When a netizen asked Grok if the video was authentic, the response, according to Grok, was: "The videos seem to depict women in Lahore Police uniforms posing or dancing to what could be the viral Dhurandhar track from the Bollywood film. Searches show the song is popular in Pakistan, including at Lahore weddings, but no official confirmation of police involvement. Authenticity uncertain—likely personal or fan-made content."

Earlier in the month, a video surfaced on social media showing a song from the film being played at a party in Pakistan. Former Pakistani foreign affairs minister Bilawal Bhutto is also seen at the event. The video shows the Pakistan Peoples Party chief welcoming people on stage.

Ironically, Bhutto’s own Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has filed a legal challenge against the film in a Karachi court, questioning the use of images of the late former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, Bilawal Bhutto’s mother. The petition seeks the registration of an FIR against the cast and crew of the film.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar earned approximately Rs 26 crore nett in India on its 21st day, taking its total domestic collection to a staggering Rs 633.50 crore across all languages. The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 46.50 per cent on Thursday, a remarkable figure for a film in its third week.