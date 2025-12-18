'Banned’ Dhurandhar's FA9LA Song Played At Bilawal Bhutto's Party In Pakistan - VIDEO

Left: Bilawal Bhutto Right: Akshaye Khanna |

Ranveer Singh–starrer Dhurandhar, which has been banned in Pakistan and several Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, has nevertheless gained massive popularity in Islamabad, particularly the song FA9LA featuring Akshaye Khanna.

On one hand, politicians in Pakistan are filing cases against the film over its alleged “anti-Pakistan” stance; on the other, a video has surfaced on social media showing a song from the film being played at a party in Pakistan. Former Pakistani foreign affairs minister Bilawal Bhutto is also seen at the event. The video shows the Pakistan Peoples Party chief welcoming people on stage. The song "FA9LA" by Bahraini rapper Flipperachi was originally released on May 30.

Ironically, Bhutto’s own Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has filed a legal challenge against the film in a Karachi court, questioning the use of images of the late former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, Bilawal Bhutto’s mother. The petition seeks the registration of an FIR against the cast and crew of the film.

2 Million Illegal Downloads from Pakistan

According to an NDTV report, at least two million illegal downloads of the film have been reported in Pakistan within just two weeks.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film also stars R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and others. Within 13 days of its release, Dhurandhar has broken records, earning over ₹435 crore in India.