Saumya Tandon Pens Heartfelt Note For Co-Star Akshaye Khanna Amid Dhurandhar Success: 'Hope We’re Paired Together Again'

Actress Saumya Tandon shared a warm and heartfelt post for her Dhurandhar co-star Akshaye Khanna as she recalled her experience of working with him in Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster film. As Dhurandhar continues to receive critical and audience appreciation, performances by both Saumya and Akshaye have been receiving praise.

In Dhurandhar, Saumya played the wife of Akshaye Khanna’s character, Rehman Dakait. While Akshaye has been praised for his intense and restrained portrayal, Saumya’s nuanced performance has also drawn attention for its quiet strength and impact.

Taking to social media on Thursday (December 18), Saumya revisited her very first day on the sets of Dhurandhar and described the nervous excitement she felt while shooting with Akshaye.

She wrote, “The very first scene I shot for Dhurandhar , in Amritsar-Rehman Dakait’s haveli. It was Nov last year- I was a mix of nerves and excitement. My first morning shot was with Akshay lighting his cigarette, silently urging him to take revenge.”

She went on to shower praise on Akshaye, calling him a rare and gifted performer. “Akshay Khanna is pure magic. We barely had a chance to talk, but the moment the camera rolled, there was an instant connection. I truly feel we share a wonderful chemistry,” she wrote, and explained how their on-screen bond came naturally despite limited interaction off camera.

Saumya further described working with Akshaye as a learning experience. “It’s an absolute dream to have a co-actor like him - such a pure artist, with so much to learn from. More than anything, it’s a joy to perform with someone of his calibre,” she added.

Concluding her note on an emotional and hopeful note, Saumya expressed her wish to collaborate with Akshaye again in the future. “I truly hope we’re paired together again someday. Praying,” she wrote.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and others. Within 13 days of its release, Dhurandhar has managed to break records and earn over Rs 435 crore in India.