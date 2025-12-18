Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 14 Prediction: Ranveer Singh Starrer All Set To Cross ₹ 450 Crore Mark

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection | YouTube

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar is already a blockbuster, but the film is in no mood to slow down at the box office. The movie has already crossed the Rs. 400 crore mark, and now, with its second Thursday collection, in just 14 days, it will cross the Rs. 450 crore mark at the box office.

As per early estimates, we can expect the 14th-day collection to be around Rs. 20-25 crore, so the film's total will be around Rs. 460 crore, which is an excellent amount.

Dhurandhar Budget

For the uninitiated, Dhurandhar is a two-part film, reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 280 crore (both parts). So, just part 1 of the film is set to collect double amount of its overall budget.

Highest-Grossing Indian Movies

If we look at the list of the highest-grossing Indian movies, Dhurandhar is currently at the 13th spot. It has already left behind movies like Baahubali, 2.0, and others.

Now, its next aim is to cross the lifetime collection of Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2, which had minted Rs. 525.7 crore.

Chhaava Vs Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

Earlier this year, Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava had minted Rs. 601.54 crore (Hindi & Telugu) at the box office. It is currently the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025. Everyone is keen to know if Dhurandhar will be able to beat Chhaava at the box office.

Dhurandhar Part 2 Release Date

Dhurandhar Part 2 is slated to release in March next year, during Eid. It is expected to take the box office by storm just like part 1. But, Yash starrer Toxic is also slated to release on the same day. So, let's wait and watch who will win the box office clash.