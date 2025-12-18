 Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 14 Prediction: Ranveer Singh Starrer All Set To Cross ₹ 450 Crore Mark
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 14 Prediction: Ranveer Singh Starrer All Set To Cross ₹ 450 Crore Mark

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 14 Prediction: Ranveer Singh Starrer All Set To Cross ₹ 450 Crore Mark

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar is already a blockbuster, but the film is in no mood to slow down at the box office. The movie has already crossed the Rs. 400 crore mark, and now, with its second Thursday collection, in just 14 days, it will cross the Rs. 450 crore mark at the box office. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 04:26 PM IST
article-image
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection | YouTube

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar is already a blockbuster, but the film is in no mood to slow down at the box office. The movie has already crossed the Rs. 400 crore mark, and now, with its second Thursday collection, in just 14 days, it will cross the Rs. 450 crore mark at the box office.

As per early estimates, we can expect the 14th-day collection to be around Rs. 20-25 crore, so the film's total will be around Rs. 460 crore, which is an excellent amount.

Read Also
Dhurandhar Box Office Report Day 13: Ranveer Singh's Film Sees Slight Dip On Second Wednesday, Total...
article-image

Dhurandhar Budget

For the uninitiated, Dhurandhar is a two-part film, reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 280 crore (both parts). So, just part 1 of the film is set to collect double amount of its overall budget.

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi Conferred With Oman’s Highest Civilian Honour, ‘The First Class Of The Order Award’
PM Modi Conferred With Oman’s Highest Civilian Honour, ‘The First Class Of The Order Award’
Karnataka: Chinese-Made GPS Device Found On Seagull Near Sensitive Karwar Naval Zone; Investigation Underway
Karnataka: Chinese-Made GPS Device Found On Seagull Near Sensitive Karwar Naval Zone; Investigation Underway
IND Vs SA 5th T20I Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch In India?
IND Vs SA 5th T20I Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch In India?
CBSE Recruitment 2025: Registration Last Date Extended; Check Details Here
CBSE Recruitment 2025: Registration Last Date Extended; Check Details Here

Highest-Grossing Indian Movies

If we look at the list of the highest-grossing Indian movies, Dhurandhar is currently at the 13th spot. It has already left behind movies like Baahubali, 2.0, and others.

Now, its next aim is to cross the lifetime collection of Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2, which had minted Rs. 525.7 crore.

Chhaava Vs Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

Earlier this year, Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava had minted Rs. 601.54 crore (Hindi & Telugu) at the box office. It is currently the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025. Everyone is keen to know if Dhurandhar will be able to beat Chhaava at the box office.

Read Also
Ikkis NOT Postponed Due To Dhurandhar Or Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri; Amitabh Bachchan...
article-image

Dhurandhar Part 2 Release Date

Dhurandhar Part 2 is slated to release in March next year, during Eid. It is expected to take the box office by storm just like part 1. But, Yash starrer Toxic is also slated to release on the same day. So, let's wait and watch who will win the box office clash.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 14 Prediction: Ranveer Singh Starrer All Set To Cross ₹ 450...

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 14 Prediction: Ranveer Singh Starrer All Set To Cross ₹ 450...

'Banned’ Dhurandhar's FA9LA Song Played At Bilawal Bhutto's Party In Pakistan - VIDEO

'Banned’ Dhurandhar's FA9LA Song Played At Bilawal Bhutto's Party In Pakistan - VIDEO

Nidhhi Agerwal Mobbing Incident: Police Register Suo Motu Case Against Hyderabad's Lulu Mall & Event...

Nidhhi Agerwal Mobbing Incident: Police Register Suo Motu Case Against Hyderabad's Lulu Mall & Event...

Emily In Paris Season 5 Ending Explained: Emily & Gabriel's Love Story On Way? Know What Happens In...

Emily In Paris Season 5 Ending Explained: Emily & Gabriel's Love Story On Way? Know What Happens In...

Bha Bha Ba X (Twitter) Review: Dileep's First Film After Being Acquitted In Assault Case Released;...

Bha Bha Ba X (Twitter) Review: Dileep's First Film After Being Acquitted In Assault Case Released;...