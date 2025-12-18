Ikkis NOT Postponed Due To Dhurandhar Or Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri; Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Real Reason

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday (December 18) informed fans about a change in the release date of his grandson Agastya Nanda’s upcoming film Ikkis. Marking Agastya’s big-screen Bollywood debut, the film was originally scheduled to hit theatres on December 25 but has now been postponed to January 1, 2026.

Amitabh Bachchan, who is Agastya’s maternal grandfather, shared the update through a brief post on X (formerly known as Twitter). Interestingly, Bachchan cited astrology as the reason behind the shift in the release date, a move that stood out amid industry speculation.

"IKKIS पहले पच्चीस (25) को थी, अब होगी छब्बीस ('26) , पहली (1) को ; कुछ ज्योतिष विद्या वाले कहे, भाई ,शगुन है अच्छा, चले चलो, बस चले चलो ," he wrote.

This clarification came in contrast to earlier reports suggesting that the makers decided to delay Ikkis to avoid the intense box-office competition during the Christmas weekend. December 25 is set to see the release of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, while Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar continues to dominate theatres with its blockbuster run.

There were also reports that the team wanted to stay clear of the massive box-office wave created by these high-profile releases.

Ikkis is a crucial project for Agastya, as it marks his first theatrical release after his acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film The Archies. While The Archies received mixed reactions and Agastya’s performance faced criticism in certain quarters, Ikkis is being seen as an important opportunity for the young actor to establish himself on the big screen.

The film is based on the inspiring real-life story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, who was honoured for his exceptional bravery during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The story focuses on courage, sacrifice, and patriotism.

Apart from Agastya in the lead role, Ikkis also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Simar Bhatia, niece of actor Akshay Kumar, who makes her acting debut with the film. Late actor Dharmendra will be seen portraying an older version of Arun Khetarpal, adding further weight to the cast.