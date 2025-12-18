TRP Week 49: Bigg Boss 19 Tops The Chart, Laughter Chefs Season 3 Sees Growth In Popularity While Other Shows Hold Steady

TRP Week 49 |

Week 49's TRP report for television shows is here! This week, Bigg Boss 19 claimed the top position, thanks to the grand finale episode of Salman Khan’s hosted show. Bigg Boss 19 recorded an impressive 2.2 TVR, according to GossipsTv’s report.

However, it is speculated that Bigg Boss 19 may see a significant drop in next week’s TRP report since the show has now come to an end. The second position in Week 49 was secured by Anupama, followed by Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. These two shows may have slipped one position down this week, but they are expected to reclaim the top spots in the coming weeks.

The fourth spot in Week 49 went to Laughter Chefs Season 3, which has seen a significant jump and is expected to gain more popularity soon. The Top 5 was rounded off by Tum Se Tum Tak.

Udne Ki Aasha secured the 6th position, followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah at 7th. Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan ranked 8th, with Vasudha at 9th. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai completed the Top 10 chart.

Week 49 TRP Report: Top 10 Shows

1. Bigg Boss 19

2. Anupama

3. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

4. Laughter Chefs Season 3

5. Tum Se Tum Tak

6. Udne Ki Aasha

7. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

8. Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan

9. Vasudha

10. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Meanwhile, the Week 50 buzzworthy actors list sees some familiar names maintaining their popularity, with Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly topping the chart, followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Samridhii Shukla in second place. There's a significant rise in popularity for Seher Hone Ko Hai's actor Parth Samthaan, who climbed from the fourth to the third position, and Rohit Purohit (YRKKH) moving into fourth. Tejasswi Prakash rounds out the top five, boosted by her recent appearances in Laughter Chefs Season 3.

Other actors such as Karan Kundrra, Ayesha Singh, and Vivian Dsena hold steady in the middle of the rankings, while Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2's Smriti Irani climbed to ninth. Veteran comedian Dilip Joshi of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes the Top 10, maintaining his consistent buzz despite no major movement.