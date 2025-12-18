 Dhurandhar Becomes Pakistan's 'Most Pirated' Film, Beating SRK's Raees & Rajinikanth's 2.0
Despite being banned in Pakistan, Dhurandhar has become the country's most pirated film, recording over 2 million illegal downloads. The movie has even surpassed the piracy numbers of Shah Rukh Khan's Raees and Rajinikanth's 2.0.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 02:55 PM IST
article-image
Dhurandhar | Jio Studios

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar has grossed over Rs. 650 crore worldwide in just 13 days, despite being banned in Pakistan and some other Gulf countries. Despite the ban, Dhurandhar has reportedly become the 'most pirated' film in Pakistan.

According to an IANS report, the film has recorded at least 2 million illegal downloads within just two weeks, surpassing the piracy numbers of Shah Rukh Khan's Raees and Rajinikanth's 2.0.

Dhurandhar depicts major historical events, including the 1999 Kandahar hijack, Mumbai's 26/11 attacks, and the Lyari gang wars. The portrayal of Lyari in the movie has reportedly upset Pakistani audiences, prompting them to announce a counter-film titled Mera Lyari to set an alternative narrative. However, the controversy has also fueled Pakistani interest in the film, leading to widespread illegal downloads.

article-image

Additionally, the Pakistan Peoples Party has filed an FIR against the cast and crew of Dhurandhar in a Karachi court, raising objections over the depiction of images of the late Benazir Bhutto in the movie.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

On 2nd Wednesday, Dhurandhar registered the lowest amount at the box office. It grossed Rs. 25.5 crore at the box office on Day 13 (Wednesday), making the total box office collection stand at Rs. 437.25 crore. The worldwide box office collection of Dhurandhar as of Day 13 stands at Rs. 674.50 crore while the overseas collection stands at Rs. 150 crore so far.

Dhurandhar is a spy action thriller drama that is written. directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar. The movie features a star‑studded ensemble cast, headlined by Ranveer Singh, with powerful performances from Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, supported by Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and Naveen Kaushik.

